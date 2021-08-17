springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
7 minutes ago

Cases called included:

21CV0231: U.S. Bank National Association v. Brandon M. Gaston, breach of contract.

21CV0232: U.S. Bank National Association v. Laino L. Harper, breach of contract.

21CV0233: U.S. Bank National Association v. Cynthia M. Crowe, breach of contract.

All case filings are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

James R. Wooten and Margaret L. Smith to James R. Wooten, 2030 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; no fee

Philip V. Mercurio Jr., to Lisa R. and Philip V. Mercurio Jr., 6655 Ravenna Ave., Enon; no fee

Mareda Miller to Jerry and Jennifer Payton, 1830 Biscayne Dr., Springfield; $164,000

Mark A. Cobb to Katlin and Tori Arthurs, 4849 Ashley Dr., Springfield; $185,900

Patricia Taulbee Trustee to Marlene K. Sisler, 4461 Arbor Lane, Springfield; no fee

Harley Ray Emmons to Gail A. Riebel, 4871 Auston St., Springfield; $79,900

Juliene K. Bowen to Mary Catherine Torsell, 1132 Northlawn Dr., Springfield; $115,000

Ricky S. and Sheryl A. Wagner to Matthew Brumfield; 1332 Northfield Ct., Springfield; $320,000

Constance L. and Thomas L. Rush to Thomas L. Rush, 1253 McGillivray Ave., Springfield; no fee

Jacob Buzza to Bradley Michael Brannon, 5015 Ridgewood Road W., Springfield; $180,000

Tari Anne Rossitto Van Winkle to Jacob Clarence Buzza Sr., 1315 Midland Road, Springfield; $180,300

