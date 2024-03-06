23CV0307: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2017-3, U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee v. City of Springfield, Ohio, Charles F. Duvall, IV, Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Heirs at Law, Devisees, Legatees, Administrators, and Executors of the Estate of Vicki L Duvall aka Vickie Duvall, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Charles F. Duvall, IV, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Charles F. Duvall, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Vicki L Duvall aka Vickie Duvall, foreclosure.

23CV0308: Mycumortgage, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, John Doe, name unknown, spouse of Michelle L. Lucas aka Michelle L. Sutton, Michelle L. Lucas, Michelle L. Sutton, United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.

23CV0309: Metroplitan Life Insurance Company v. Clark County Treasurer, Elma L. Marshall’s Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, and Assigns, if any, Midland Funding LLC Doing Business in Ohio as Midland Funding DE LLC, State of Ohio, foreclosure.

23CV0310: U.S Bank National Association v. Carole L. Hinton, breach of contract.

23CV0311: Credit Acceptance Corporation c/o Levy & Associates LLC v. Brennan Hess, breach of contract.

23CV0312: Brian Smithberger v. ABC Corporation, Amy Nesmith, YMA Trucking LLC, personal injury.

23CV0313: Spring Oaks Capital SPV, LLC v. Matthew Humphries, breach of contract.

23CV0314: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust v. Clark County Treasurer, Melinda A. Gibson, Steven K. Gibson, foreclosure.

23CV0315: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Samantha Owens, action for money.

Marriage licenses:

Douglas A. Piatt, 62, of New Carlisle, retired and Vilma M. Llanos, 58, of New Carlisle, disability.

Property transfers:

Stephen E. Storck to Stephen E. and Vicki S. Storck, 4655 Fairfield Pike, Springfield; $0.

Loene Z. Hamlin to Clayton J. Costello, 211 Royal Lane, Enon; $201,000.

Alan G. and Jacqueline K. Demory to Jason Allerton and Carolyn A. Hoffer, 2883 Willow Road, Springfield; $252,000.

Janet M. Flora to Marc E. Flora, 1807 Kimberly Court, Springfield; $0.

William T. and Lorraine K. Browne to Luke and Christin Cox, 1956 Elaina Drive, Springfield; $216,000.

David A. and Joyce A. Shaw to Joyce A. Shaw, 4815 Ashley Circle, Springfield; $0.

David A. and Joyce A. Shaw to Joyce A. Shaw, 1924 Biscayne Drive, Springfield; $0.

ET Springfield Property LLC to Tammy A. Kushmaul and Huston M. Evans, 4719 Bosart Road, Springfield; $250,000.

Sharma S. Bumgardner to Bumgardner Properties I LLC, 4312 Wabash Drive, Springfield; $0.

Sharma S. Bumgardner to Bumgardner Properties I LLC, 5449 Ridgewood Road E., Springfield; $0.

Sharma S. Bumgardner to Bumgardner Properties I LLC, 5326 Stoneridge Drive, Springfield; $0.

Richard D. and Ilee K. Unzel to Richard D. Unzel, 1790 Calais Drive, Springfield; $0.