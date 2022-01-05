Marriage licenses:
Gabrielle Dana Capien, 25, of Springfield, unemployed and Codey Allen Botkin, 25, of Springfield, unemployed.
Property transfers:
Lori L. Mitchell to Christopher and Lori L. Mitchell, 2155 Green Knoll Dr., Springfield; no fee
Nancy J. Hopkins to Douglas and Susanne Brandle, 1290 Old Farm Lane, Springfield; $175,000
Daniel L. Kaufman to Amanda J. and Nathan J. Fleming, 405 S. Western Ave., Springfield; $32,000
Bobbi Cunningham to Jessie Edwards, 927 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield; no fee