Current cases:

23CV0648: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the Benefit of the Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust, Series 2019-1 v. Chester L. Alexander, Jr., Chester L. Alexander, Jewel E. Alexander, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

23CV0649: Nations Lending Corporation, an Ohio Corporation v. James R. Cain, Leanne E. Cain, Discover Bank, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, foreclosure.

23CV0650: U.S. Bank National Association v. CITY OF SPRINGFIELD OHIO, Clark County Treasurer, Earl Hess, Jessica Hess, Amber Hickman, State of Ohio Department of Medicaid, Earl Allen Street, Unknown Spouse, If Any of Amber Hickman, Unknown Spouse, If Any of Earl Allen Street II, Unknown Spouse, If Any of Jessica Hess, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Madison E. Barrow, 24, of South Vienna, nanny and Clayton M. Adkins, 25, of South Vienna, landscape foreman.

Alexzandria L. Lusk, 22, of Enon, agronomy sale and Agustus T. Hoewischer, 24, of Mechanicsburg, highway county employee.

Arrianna B. R. Porter, 21, of Springfield, N/A and Morgan S. McClendon, 21, of Springfield, N/A.

James L. Frock, 51, of Springfield, truck driver and Jessica M. Slone, 46, of Springfield, cook.

Kirk J. Brown, 48, of Springfield, warehouse worker and Krystal L. Phillips, 46, of Springfield, K-12 education administrator.

Devin M. Black, 37, of Springfield, maintenance and Kristin M. Gill, 37, of Springfield, vet technician.

Property transfers:

Anthony N. Plataniotis and Amanda N. Wade to Jamie T. Evans, 3741 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; $178,000.

Dudley C. and Lois J. Bravard, trustees to Lois J. Bravard, trustee, 4825 Peacock Road, Springfield; none.

William R. and Linda L. Craycraft to Linda L. Craycraft, 225 N. Buena Vista Road, South Vienna; none.

Sam R. and Sopheap S. Chhoeun to Jenny S. Chhoeun Torres and Christhian Torres, 6800 E. National Road, South Vienna; none.