Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
29 minutes ago
X

Current cases:

23CV0648: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the Benefit of the Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust, Series 2019-1 v. Chester L. Alexander, Jr., Chester L. Alexander, Jewel E. Alexander, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

23CV0649: Nations Lending Corporation, an Ohio Corporation v. James R. Cain, Leanne E. Cain, Discover Bank, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, foreclosure.

23CV0650: U.S. Bank National Association v. CITY OF SPRINGFIELD OHIO, Clark County Treasurer, Earl Hess, Jessica Hess, Amber Hickman, State of Ohio Department of Medicaid, Earl Allen Street, Unknown Spouse, If Any of Amber Hickman, Unknown Spouse, If Any of Earl Allen Street II, Unknown Spouse, If Any of Jessica Hess, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Madison E. Barrow, 24, of South Vienna, nanny and Clayton M. Adkins, 25, of South Vienna, landscape foreman.

Alexzandria L. Lusk, 22, of Enon, agronomy sale and Agustus T. Hoewischer, 24, of Mechanicsburg, highway county employee.

Arrianna B. R. Porter, 21, of Springfield, N/A and Morgan S. McClendon, 21, of Springfield, N/A.

James L. Frock, 51, of Springfield, truck driver and Jessica M. Slone, 46, of Springfield, cook.

Kirk J. Brown, 48, of Springfield, warehouse worker and Krystal L. Phillips, 46, of Springfield, K-12 education administrator.

Devin M. Black, 37, of Springfield, maintenance and Kristin M. Gill, 37, of Springfield, vet technician.

Property transfers:

Anthony N. Plataniotis and Amanda N. Wade to Jamie T. Evans, 3741 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; $178,000.

Dudley C. and Lois J. Bravard, trustees to Lois J. Bravard, trustee, 4825 Peacock Road, Springfield; none.

William R. and Linda L. Craycraft to Linda L. Craycraft, 225 N. Buena Vista Road, South Vienna; none.

Sam R. and Sopheap S. Chhoeun to Jenny S. Chhoeun Torres and Christhian Torres, 6800 E. National Road, South Vienna; none.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
TODAY: Springfield Sheetz to offer prizes at grand opening
3
Budget worries loom as college loans finally come due again 3 1/2 years...
4
Springfield development advances, but Clark-Shawnee objects
5
Springfield Symphony season to take off with ‘The Planets’
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top