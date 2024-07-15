24CV0525: Snezana Prculovski v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Aldi Inc., Ohio, bureau of workers comp appeal.

24CV0526: Westlake Financial Services, Westlake Services, LLC v. Bradley Stacy, breach of contract.

24CV0527: Rebecca Brown, Samantha Jobes v. State Farm Insurance Company, action for declaratory judgment.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Amanda J. Borders, 36, of Springfield, Navistar and Eric B. Downing, 34, of Springfield, owner opp.

Brecklin N. Whisler, 20, of Springfield, student and Mia L. Volbert, 20, of Springfield, student.

Hannah R. Kratz, 21, of New Carlisle, college and James R. Sinkhorn, 21, of New Carlisle, military.

Romaincia J. Zimeo, 26, of Springfield, pharmacy technician and Jamesley Pierre-Louis, 30, of Springfield, construction.

Property transfers:

Jacob W. Lawson to Jacob W. and Angela Lawson, 3193 Uplands Drive, Springfield; $0.

Daniel F. Koranek to William C. Stultz and Sunao Masunaga, 4375 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; $249,900.

Houses Done Right LLC to Robert R. Byrum, 141 N. Xenia St., Enon; $140,000.

Dorothy E. Moore to Richard W. and April T. Anderson, 3855 Mechanicsburg Road, Springfield; $450,000.

Carolyn S. Sivils to Charles E. Sivils and Cynthia A. Mowell, 5402 Ridgewood Road E., Springfield; $0.

Deanna D. Hay to Leslie Jefferis and Ryan L. Hay, 1145 Blaine Ave., Springfield; $75,000.

Rachael Arnold, trustee to Sarah P. Wade, 826 Brendle Trace, Springfield; $238,000.

Jennifer L. Arnold to Shane and Keshia Underwood, 1305 Gardena Court, Springfield; $255,000.

Sandra J. Keeton, trustee to Catz Real Estate LLC, 6250 Moorefield Road, Springfield; $155,000.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Rodolfo C. and Megan C. Castellanos, 6225 N. Hampton Road, Springfield; $275,000.

Carrie R. and Jacob Yarnell to Carrie R. Yarnell Ramer, 11008 Old Columbus Road, South Vienna; $0.

Casey A. Pearson to Brandon Johnson, 245 W. Pleasant St., Catawba; $205,000.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 325 Larchmont Road, Springfield; $0.

Leon R. Herring to Pamela Baker and Donald Kramer, 3023 Columbus Ave., Springfield; $200,000.

Brian K. and Cassandra K. Fultz to Robert R. and Kendra Thomas, 1008 Tioga Court, Springfield; $318,000.

Elizabeth McCurdy, trustee to Elizabeth McCurdy, 135 W. Possum Road, Springfield; $0.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Tony Smith, 2812 Oletha Ave., Springfield; $0.

NVR Inc. to Wisline Donatien and Ygens Stphard, 222 Mackinac Drive, Springfield; $300,000.

Robert F. and Rebecca N. Baker to Rebecca N. Baker, 1470 Kingsgate Road, Springfield; $0.

Evyenia P. and Thalia T. Lagos, trustees to 2020 Progress Drive LLC, 2020 Progress Drive, Springfield; $0.

Catherine H. Brinnon to Catherine H. Brinnon, trustee, 3009 Stonehaven Drive, Springfield; $0.

Amanda Real Properties LLC to Leah Miller, 2619 Garland Ave., Springfield; $240,000.

Kettering Network Services to Beavercreek Medical Center, 2300 N. Limestone St., Springfield; $0.

Morris S. Holloway to Shirley Y. Harris, 2027 Scarboro St., Springfield; $98,800.

Bengt L. and Tracy L. Brown to Hebron Group Inc., 17-23 S. Light St., Springfield; $65,000.

Reid A. Adkins to Timothe and Geneve Geneya, 821 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $94,600.

Edwin J. Gonzalez Cruz to Bulmaro E. Sanchez Gomez, 644 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $0.

Clayton Dearmond to Dearmond Rental Properties LLC, 404 W. Liberty St., Springfield; $0.

Cheryl L. Smith to James M. Babyak, 916 Cedar St., Springfield; $44,000.

Edar Escobar to Anna B. Hernandez Ortiz, 454 N. Race St., Springfield; $0.

Carolyn M. Smith to John Neiswinger, 2030 Audubon Park Drive, Springfield; $136,100.

Alice K. Noble to Kira and Tom V. Corlette, 801 Snowhill Blvd., Springfield; $140,000.

Berlin I. Moran Osorio to Lilia B. Lopez, 1618 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $0.

Donald E. Kramer and Pamela Baker to Michelle N. Massie and Zalen A. Kriegbaum, 2140 Gerald Drive, Springfield; $150,000.

Community Hospital of Springfield to Mental Health Services of Clark County, 206, 244, 248 Buxton Ave., Springfield; $0.

Community Hospital of Springfield to Mental Health Services of Clark County, 2501-2503 E. High St., Springfield; $0.