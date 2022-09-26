Marriage licenses:
Alexis Campbell, 21, of New Carlisle, medical assistant and Jason Dexter, 21, of New Carlisle, home remodeling.
Vernon Cassell, 59, of Springfield, truck driver and Sonja Millsap, 53, of Springfield, restaurant manager.
Brenda Parrett, 61, of Springfield, housekeeping and James Geyer, 56, of Springfield, service tech.
Property transfers:
Tara D. and Michael S. Starliper to Tara D. Starliper, 1803 Victory Dr., Springfield; none.
Chad Couch to All Access Properties Three LLC, 1015 Summer St., Springfield; none.
Chad Couch to All Access Properties Three LLC, 1015 East St., Springfield; none.
Parks Hills Sentre to Noa Investments, 1807 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $15,000.
Gerard McWhorter to Noa Investments, 1809-1811 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $56,000.
Nott Bad Investments LLC to MKT Venture LLC, 773 Laurel St., Springfield; $50,000.
Hensley Investments Ltd. to Michael Levalley, 1128 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $69,500.
Chad Couch to All Access Properties TWo LLC, 1018 Warder St., Springfield; none.
Stanley A. and Lois Ann Williams to Ryan L. Will, 918 Avondale Ave., Springfield; $45,000.
Stanley A. and Lois Ann Williams to Ryan L. Will, 924 Avondale Ave., Springfield; $45,000.
Chad Couch to Chad Couch, trustee, 107 N. Greenmount Ave., Springfield; none.
Chad Couch to All Access Properties Two LLC, 301 N. Florence St., Springfield; none.
Theodore M. Foster to Leo Alvin Foster, 1580 Prospect St., Springfield; none.