Tara D. and Michael S. Starliper to Tara D. Starliper, 1803 Victory Dr., Springfield; none.

Chad Couch to All Access Properties Three LLC, 1015 Summer St., Springfield; none.

Chad Couch to All Access Properties Three LLC, 1015 East St., Springfield; none.

Parks Hills Sentre to Noa Investments, 1807 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $15,000.

Gerard McWhorter to Noa Investments, 1809-1811 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $56,000.

Nott Bad Investments LLC to MKT Venture LLC, 773 Laurel St., Springfield; $50,000.

Hensley Investments Ltd. to Michael Levalley, 1128 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $69,500.

Chad Couch to All Access Properties TWo LLC, 1018 Warder St., Springfield; none.

Stanley A. and Lois Ann Williams to Ryan L. Will, 918 Avondale Ave., Springfield; $45,000.

Stanley A. and Lois Ann Williams to Ryan L. Will, 924 Avondale Ave., Springfield; $45,000.

Chad Couch to Chad Couch, trustee, 107 N. Greenmount Ave., Springfield; none.

Chad Couch to All Access Properties Two LLC, 301 N. Florence St., Springfield; none.

Theodore M. Foster to Leo Alvin Foster, 1580 Prospect St., Springfield; none.