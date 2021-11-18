Current cases:
21CV0334: Eileen Cooper, Jamie M. Cooper, Zach Cooper III, Zack B. Cooper II v. John Does 1-10 addresses and names unknown, Main Street America Protection Company, action for declaratory judgment.
21CV0335: Stephanie L. Walter v. Creative Work of Child Care Creative World of Learning, Stephanie B. McCloud, administrator of Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.
All files are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Arenour Inc., to Jordan Petra LLC, 824-826 W. Main St., Springfield; $170,000
Marilyn and Benjamin E. McKinnon Jr., to Paul A. Miller, 605 Westchester Park Road, Springfield; $299,900
Ryan and Samantha King to Amy Latricia and Wallas Eston Miller Jr., 1715 Malden Ave., Springfield; $149,000
Paul R. Will Jr., to Sarah and Patricia Thiede, 1309 Amherst Road, Springfield; $89,000
Karen Sue Wallace to Amy Lyons, 2682 Allen Dr., Springfield; $92,000
Masen Thompson Severt to John Maurer, 905 Mavor St., Springfield; $110,000
Mary Clark to City of Springfield, 2003 Larch St., Springfield; no fee
John C. and Brittany Thompson to Brittany Elaine Thompson, 616 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; no fee