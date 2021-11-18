springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
38 minutes ago

Current cases:

21CV0334: Eileen Cooper, Jamie M. Cooper, Zach Cooper III, Zack B. Cooper II v. John Does 1-10 addresses and names unknown, Main Street America Protection Company, action for declaratory judgment.

21CV0335: Stephanie L. Walter v. Creative Work of Child Care Creative World of Learning, Stephanie B. McCloud, administrator of Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

All files are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Arenour Inc., to Jordan Petra LLC, 824-826 W. Main St., Springfield; $170,000

Marilyn and Benjamin E. McKinnon Jr., to Paul A. Miller, 605 Westchester Park Road, Springfield; $299,900

Ryan and Samantha King to Amy Latricia and Wallas Eston Miller Jr., 1715 Malden Ave., Springfield; $149,000

Paul R. Will Jr., to Sarah and Patricia Thiede, 1309 Amherst Road, Springfield; $89,000

Karen Sue Wallace to Amy Lyons, 2682 Allen Dr., Springfield; $92,000

Masen Thompson Severt to John Maurer, 905 Mavor St., Springfield; $110,000

Mary Clark to City of Springfield, 2003 Larch St., Springfield; no fee

John C. and Brittany Thompson to Brittany Elaine Thompson, 616 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; no fee

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Clark State awarded over $99K to support financial aid for students in...
3
City’s abandoned houses get colorful additions
4
Student production to do 30 two-minute plays in an hour
5
County commissioners approve funding for waterline extension near Park...
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top