Arenour Inc., to Jordan Petra LLC, 824-826 W. Main St., Springfield; $170,000

Marilyn and Benjamin E. McKinnon Jr., to Paul A. Miller, 605 Westchester Park Road, Springfield; $299,900

Ryan and Samantha King to Amy Latricia and Wallas Eston Miller Jr., 1715 Malden Ave., Springfield; $149,000

Paul R. Will Jr., to Sarah and Patricia Thiede, 1309 Amherst Road, Springfield; $89,000

Karen Sue Wallace to Amy Lyons, 2682 Allen Dr., Springfield; $92,000

Masen Thompson Severt to John Maurer, 905 Mavor St., Springfield; $110,000

Mary Clark to City of Springfield, 2003 Larch St., Springfield; no fee

John C. and Brittany Thompson to Brittany Elaine Thompson, 616 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; no fee