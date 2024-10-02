24CV0738: Laura D. Bowman v. The Kroger Co., Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation appeal.

24CV0739: Sherrod Lewis v. Sharp Transit of Springfield LLC, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation appeal.

24CV0740: Lee A. Toliver, De Lille Oxygen Company, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation appeal.

24CV0741: Lakeview Plaza v. Brittany Fowler, action for money.

24CV0742: Midfirst Bank v. Forest Brooks, Clark County Treasurer, The United States of America Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Forest Brooks if any, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Paula S. Wallace to Robert R. and Linda J. Staton, 791 Aspen Road, New Carlisle; $185,000.

Elaine O. Carter, trustee to James E. Carter and Heather Caldwell, New Carlisle; $145,000.

Cynthia F. Elking to Casey and Sara Leslie, 11582, Medway; $80,000.

Albert A. and Sally M. Nellis to Miguel A. Medina and Maria Guadalupe, New Carlisle; $150,000.

Jonathan A. and Lisa DeWitt to Shawn and Sarah Stradling, 889 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; $450,000.

Dorothy L. Cheek to Douglas Fulton, 5898 W. National Road, Springfield; $190,000.

Lawrence D. and Sue A. Bisceglia to Chad O. Russell and Vianka Englehart, New Carlisle; $245,000.

Jon B. and Linda Fordyce to Linda D. Fordyce, trustee, New Carlisle; $0.

Jo Ann Sanchez to Brian J. Marker, 410 Zimmerman St., New Carlisle; $180,000.

JPMorgan Chase Bank National to Judith and Brian McCreary, 4225 Johnson Road, Springfield; $94,900.

MVRS LLC to Andrew D. Diemer, 3700 Johnson Road, Springfield; $185,000.

Hany Baransi to Hany Baransi and Kim Busby, 4075 Penny Pike, Springfield; $0.

Harley Daily Jr. to William T. Fulton, 1228 Holly Drive, Springfield; $0.

Blake M. Caldwell to Jacob Guerico, 1342 E. Jackson Road, Springfield; $164,400.

James H. and Doris K. Frederick to James R. and Lucas Clinger, 4228 Petre Road, Springfield; $505,000.

Charles T. and Lori B. Troxell to Lori B. Troxell, 881 Newlove Road, South Charleston; $0.

Jody B. McGraw to Gary and Chrstie Toth, 10830 E. National Road, South Vienna; $400,000.

David E. Peart, trustee to James L. Peart, 12900 Plattsburg Road, South Charleston; $0.

Kyle Richards to Lily S. Rupp, 516 Dry Creek Way, South Charleston; $200,000.

Jeffrey E. Day to Bonnie Dalton, 2782 Arthur Road, Springfield; $159,900.

Indoor Edge Properties Limited to Juan Cervantes and Rebecca Ratliff, 2925 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; $239,900.

Kyle J. Smith and Jordan H. Adkins to Dasia and Gabriel Fleming, 6707 New Horizon Ave., Enon; $220,000.

Ammie Y. and Karl W. Spahr III to Theodore S. and Ricki L. McMillin, 4736 Sullivan Road, Springfield; $585,000.

Brett A. and Darla C. Kalifoot to Sharon Duke, 400 Mound Circle, Enon; $289,900.

Carolyn H. Lamb to Phillip E. Lamb, trustee, 95 Helen St., Enon; $0.

Linda K. Wright to Linda K. Wright, trustee, 66 W. Hunter Drive, Enon; $0.

Nancy E. Thibeault, trustee to Melanie Temples, 1006 Meadowlark Drive, Enon; $368,500.

Monica C. Klarer to Karen Holdings LLC, 1215 Meadowlark Drive, Enon; $270,000.

Melvin W. and Jeanne M. Blankenship to Jeanne M. Blankenship, 4604 N. Plateau Drive, Springfield; $0.

Anna M. Baker to Katelynn D. Bennett, 4020 Ryland Drive, Springfield; $140,000.

James A. Whitt to Evergreen Realty Investment LLC, 1718 Thomas Drive, Springfield; $145,000.

Jon F. and Lela E. Graham to Lela E. Graham, 4809 Chippendale Drive, Springfield; $0.

Allison L. Koman to Elizabeth Thesing, 4800 Mesa Lane, Springfield; $225,000.

Maryrae and James R. Kearney Sr., trustees to Maryrae Kearney, 4438 Tacoma St., Springfield; $0.

Denise Boggs to Denise and Randal A. Boggs, 4224 Wabash Drive, Springfield; $100,000.

Tracy L. Bradford to Brett A. and Darla C. Kalifoot, 1664 Berwick Ave., Springfield; $232,000.

Paul D. and Sharon L. Espich to Kimberly C. Clingman, 1034 Westmont Drive, Springfield; $140,000.

Sherry Whitt to Sherry L. and Kaleb A. Whitt, 4256 Tritle Trail, Springfield; $0.

Monte W. Zinn to Ohio Real Estate Management LTD, 2800 Myers Road, Springfield; $263,000.

Wayne S. and Lorraine S. Foster to Chelsea Foster and Kevin A. Lauck, 6357 N. Hampton Road, Springfield; $0.