Current cases:
22CV0061: Lyndsay S. Jordan and Tai J. Wilson v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, Brynanna L. Pincis, personal injury.
22CV0062: New Carlisle Federal Savings Bank v. Christopher C. Trimmer, Mule Skinner Customs LLC, promissory note.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
David Donald Crabbe, 69, of South Vienna, retired and Jennifer Lee McKee, 69, of South Charleston, retired.
Sarah Christine Hunt, 35, of Springfield, production administrator and Kevin Michael Weber, Jr., 31, of Springfield, laborer.
Casee Shai Schoening, 24, of Springfield, lab technician and Allen Patrick Vest, 27, of Springfield, project management.