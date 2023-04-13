Daniel McCoury, 50, of Springfield, disabled and Amy Cordle, 33, of Springfield, DSP.

Kayla Bishop, 21, of Springfield, unemployed and Logan Jones, 27, of Springfield, unemployed.

Danielle Schofield, 31, of Springfield, registered nurse and Shawn Johnston, 37, of Springfield, procurement specialist.

Brian Jones, 48, of South Vienna, operations manager and Tiffany Benson, 42, of South Vienna, accounts payable clerk.

Property transfers:

Kutrite Tool and Manufacturing Company to Kutrite Manufacturing LLC, 4 W. Main St., Tremont City; none.

Kimberly Kay Edwards to Rick Arthur and Jessica Sue Allen, 8560 Battin-Howell Road, South Charleston; $220,000.

Lori M. and Brandi L. Carpenter to William I. and Kimberly C. Scales, 7828 Old Columbus Road, South Vienna; $430,000.

Jennie G. and Darrell T. Tooker to Kevin and Melissa Spears, 6396 Old 70 Road, South Charleston; $494,000.

Amy J. Geiger and Rodney E. McGillivray to Betsy J. Van Hoose, 905 Houston Pike, London; $190,000.

Erik and Heather Nickell to Nathan Wolfe, 2442 S. Urbana-Lisbon Road, South Charleston; $433,000.

Bruce R. and Martha A. George to Richard Leigh and Jessica Wait, 398 S. Urbana St., South Vienna; $185,000.

David H. Long to Brian E. and Jennifer D. Harbage, 8390 Old Springfield Road, South Charleston; $2,397,300.