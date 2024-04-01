24CV0204: Wilmingtion Savings Fund Society, FSB, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee Of CSMC 2021-JR1 Trust v. Clark County Treasurer, Jennifer Fry, John R. Fry, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as Nominee For Loan Depot.com, LLC, The Huntington National Bank, foreclosure.

24CV0205: Crosscountry Mortgage, LLC v. Capitol One Bank USA NA, Clark County Treasurer c/o Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Deborah K. Foreman, Midland Credit Management Inc. c/o Cooperation Service Company, State Of Ohio Department Of Taxation c/o Ohio Attorney General, Unknown Spouse Of Deborah K. Forman, If Any, foreclosure.

24CV0206: Arbors at Springfield, Springfield OpCo LLC v. Robert L. Knasel II Fiduciary of the Estate of Robert L. Knasel, action for money.

24CV0207: MyCUMortgage LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Danielle E. Hepp, United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Danielle E. Hepp, foreclosure.

24CV0208: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Mark A. May, Melissa A. May, TREASURER OF CLARK COUNTY, United States of America, foreclosure.

24CV0209: Dorothy Waker v. Western Reserve Mutual Casualty Company, breach of contract.

24CV0210: Shooter Construction Co. DBA Servpro Of South Dayton v. Roberto Rosales, Tammi Rosales, action for money.

24CV0211: Violet Lazar, Joel Robinson v. James C. Miller, complaint for damages.

Marriage licenses:

Cameron M. Hoelscher, 24, of Springfield, Army and Allison T. DeWitt, 23, of Springfield, district manager.

Jacob E. Brucken, 21, of New Carlisle, CNC Miter saw operator and Emma H. Sherrell, 18, of New Carlisle, stable hand.

Joshua M. Strohl, 28, of South Vienna, highway tech 1 and McKenzie N. Peters, 25, of South Vienna, patient care coordinator.

Property transfers:

Clinton R. Fisher to Vicky A. Lipps and Elizabeth L. Robinson, 103 Eton Court, Springfield; $325,000.

Kimberly A. and Edward F. Fitzgerald Jr. to Jonathan P. Vernon, 7520 Sunrise Drive, Springfield; $535,600.

Patricia L. Cozad to Mervin and Tammy Miller, 4190 Vernon-Asbury Road, South Vienna; $239,900.

Stephen R. and Heidi M. Marlow to Cecil Suttles, 12225 Collins-Arbogast Road, South Vienna; $126,000.

David A. and Marcia E. Freese to Scott L. and Charlene M. McNutt, 2187 Scioto Drive, Springfield; $239,900.

Angel Vasquez and Marixa Nejia to Jose Melendez, 2820 Oletha Ave., Springfield; $25,000.

NVR Inc. to Courtney Garcia and Juan Janio, 237 Ambassador Drive, Springfield; $257,000.

Megan M. Brugger, trustee to Margaret A. Roberts, trustee, 2694 Prestwick Village Circle, Springfield; $265,000.

Sidney Slaughter to Veronica D. Smith, 2943 Heritage St., Springfield; $152,000.