Current cases:

23CV0472: Elena Casey v. Dollar General Corporation, Angela J. Gunder, USAA Insurance Company, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Ericka A. Edwards, 40, of Springfield, general laborer and Lisa L. Wiedenheft, 42, of Springfield, general manager.

Ashley M. Kilgore, 37, of Springfield, manager and Mohammad M. Sabarna, 30, of Springfield, restaurant.

Property transfers:

Eric McFadden to Geoffrey M. and Veronica L. Reno, 143 Ravenwood Drive, Springfield; $220,000.

Ogletree Enterprises LLC to Michael and Mui L. Staub, 11310 Lower Valley Pike, Medway; $190,000.

Rodz Bros Construction to Samuel R. Avina, 728 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; none.

Willows Run LLC to Jacob S. Ogle and Sarah E. Franz, 227 Rawson Drive, New Carlisle; $139,900.

Marshall H. Gorby to Anthony Gilbert, 408 Flora Ave., New Carlisle; $136,000.

Pitchin Road Investments LLC to Stefani Midkiff, 6050 S. Pitchin Road, Springfield; none.

Margaret J. Weeks to Patricia Whitaker, 4210 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; none.

Robin S. Wilson to Randall P. and Dottie McHenry, 1471 Wilson Road, South Charleston; $157,000.

Burt M. and Violet E. Trumbo to Violet E. Trumbo, 9725 Chenowith Road, South Charleston; none.

Joyce A. Neese to Linda A. Mader, 2152 Willow Run Circle, Enon; $219,900.