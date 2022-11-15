springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

43 minutes ago

Current cases:

22CV0528: Robert Tate v. Hope Foreman, action for money.

22CV0529: Ebonie Humphrey, Michael Smith v. Allstate Insurance Company, Ohio Department of Medicaid, Christopher Pratt, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Andrew Chetcuti, 60, of Enon, short order cook and Kellie Miller, 54, of Enon, human resources manager.

Selina Rangel Cabrera, 23, of New Carlisle, clerk and Jose Aboyte Barajas, 23, of New Carlisle, landscaping.

Dulce Lopez-Ramierz, 28, of New Carlisle, patient access supervisor and Jacob Heckman, 31, of New Carlisle, accounting technician.

Property transfers:

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to David C. Merrill, 2735 Plantation Dr., New Carlisle; none.

Jeffery and Jeanette L. Martin to Jeanette L. Martin, 1981 Addison-New Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; none.

Darwin A. and Maureen D. Murray, 3189 Vernon Asbury Road, South Vienna; none.

Darwin A. and Maureen D. Murray, 3636 Vernon-Asbury Road, South Vienna; none.

Ronald Davis to Ronald M. Davis and Teresa Yuko, 5032 Mahar Road, South Vienna; none.

Suzanne T. Roberts to Suzanne T. Roberts, 7480 Mechanicsburg Road, Springfield; none.

