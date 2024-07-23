24CV0549: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Michael Criswell, breach of contract.

24CV0550: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Michael Groves and Shelby Groves, breach of contract.

24CV0551: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Dalton Daniel, breach of contract.

24CV0552: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Carolyn Breese, breach of contract.

24CV0553: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Dustin Estridge, Dustin J. Estridge, Lindsey J. Estridge, Lindsey L.A. Estridge, Benzil Jenkins, Vivian Jenkins, Vivian U. Jenkins, The United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

24CV0554: PrimeLending, A PlainsCapital Company v. Andrew W. Elliott Jr., Emily J. Halpin, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Andrew Warren Elliott, Jr., if any, John Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Emily J. Halpin if any, foreclosure.

24CV0555: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., As Trustee for ABFC 2005 - HE2 Trust ABFC Asset-Baked Certificates, Series 2005-HE2 v. Clark County Treasurer, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, David P. Stites, Tamera J. Stites, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Matthew T. Ober, 24, of Alexandria, Virginia, construction engineer, and Taylor R. Huff, 23, of Alexandria, Virginia, consultant.

Austin N. Collins, 33, of Springfield, diesel technician, and Megan E. King, 38, of Springfield, HR manager.

Erin P. Erickson, 26, of Springfield, admin specialist, and Spencer M.F. Evans, 26, of Springfield, truck driver.

Amethyst T. Daniels, 25, of Springfield, homemaker, and Douglas A. Mollett, 26, machine operator.

Richard M. Lanum, 52, of Springfield, welder, and Kelly J. Ohlinger, 50, of Springfield, stylist.

Bradley R. Bekemeier, 42, of Springfield, glazer, and Deborah R. Eversole, 42, of Springfield, property manager.

Sarah M. Morris, 22, of Springfield, dietary ambassador, and Collin D. Perkins, 22, of Springfield, SWCD technician.

Michael B. Brown, 37, of New Carlisle, technician, and Shannon M. Ledford, 39, of New Carlisle, manager cook.

Property transfers:

Christi A. and Jerald M. Palmer to Andrew Patrick, 259 S. Lowry Ave., Springfield; $0.

Fresh Start Cleaning Services LLC to White Canyon Capital LLC, 738-740 S. Center St., Springfield; $125,000.

Fresh Start Cleaning Services LLC to White Canyon Capital LLC, 737 Piqua Place, Springfield; $125,000.

Members Properties Inc. to Lash and Son Holdings LLC, 207 W. State St., Springfield; $0.

Roger Puckett to Karla K. North and Roy G. Bryant, 1230 Clifton Ave., Springfield; $8,500.

Endurance Capital Management LLC to Arriola Properties LLC, 313-315 W. McCreight Ave., Springfield; $55,000.

633 Properties LLC to Hornnienaber Estates LLC, 633, 635 N. Limestone St., Springfield; $200,000.

Joshua Saide to Joshua and Marina Saide, 1102-1104 N. Limestone St., Springfield; $0.

Teresa M. Aldridge to Thomas J. and Sarah C. Loman, 614 E. Madison Ave., Springfield; $129,900.

Bryan W. Peterson to Jorge Gonzalez, 244-245 Chestnut Ave., Springfield; $80,000.

Premier Property Rentals LTD to Melanie Cason, 2103 N. Fountain Blvd., Springfield; $240,000.

Jessica Dean to Wilelmine Bien Aime, 1728 Trinity Drive, Springfield; $175,000.

Herbert J. and Anna M. Hoover to Herbert J. Hoover, 7837 Lower Valley Pike, New Carlisle; $0.

Henry J. Ford to Heather Ford, 916 Hedwick St., New Carlisle; $120,000.

Lynn R. Frock to Brandice R. Caulley and Joshua Heath, 11884 Gerlaugh Road, Medway; $267,000.

Robert E. and Barbara A. Pickering to Miranda J. Munoz, 340 Greenacres Drive, Springfield; $0.

Amanda R. Ketner to Katie and Joshua Lewis, 40 Greenacres Drive, Springfield; $225,000.

Mary A. and Jackie L. Hockett Jr. to Jackie L. Hockett Jr., 920 Scarff Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Premier Property Rentals LTD to Tierra Mia Investments LLC, 219 Rawson Drive, New Carlisle; $65,000.

Rebecca A. Williams to William E. Williams, 224 Prentice Drive, New Carlisle; $65,000.

John S. Juergensen to John Juergensen, 408 Falcon Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Christy L. Walters to William G. and Qiana J. Riddle, 314 Funston Ave., New Carlisle; $165,000.

Kristopher Kitchen to Skylar Doroda, 522 N. Scott St., New Carlisle; $134,000.

Sawyer N. McIntyre to Shawn Curtis, 415 W. Washington St., New Carlisle; $135,000.

Michael R. Wiford to Michael Warfield, 605 Fenview Drive, New Carlisle; $189,800.

Norman R. and Ladonna K. Lowe to Charles A. Drummond, 2426 Troy Road, Springfield; $0.

Larry L. and Barbara D. Raugh to Barbara D. Raugh, 3463 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; $0.

Jason L. Walls to Lawrence G. and Tamara L. Navarre, 4718 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; $0.

Derek A. Davish to Derek A. and Haley Davish, 5600 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; $0.

Jack W. Holmes and Betty J. Rhonemus to Betty J. Rhonemus Holmes, 5865 Troy Road, Springfield; $0.

Evelyn J. and Phillip V. Weber to Evelyn J. Weber, 4071 Joshane St., Springfield; $0.

Clyde E. Smith to Clyde E. Smith and Debra A. Wade, 2735 Poplar Drive, Springfield; $0.

Paul E. Gray to Wanda L. Gray, 308 Second St., Tremont City; $0.

Margaret E. Smith to Margaret E. Smith, 7732 Selma Road, South Charleston; $0.