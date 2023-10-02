Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

23CV0642: Northside Church of God, Springfield, Ohio v. Northpointe Senior Living, Inc., action for declaratory judgement.

23CV0643: Eagle Loan Company Of Ohio Inc v. Karlton Jones, breach of contract.

23CV0644: Eagle Loan Company Of Ohio Inc v. Olivia Hill, breach of contract.

23CV0645: Mariner Finance LLC v. Doug Griffieth, Sr., breach of contract.

23CV0646: Lightstream, Truist Bank v. Kwaunisha Moore, breach of contract.

23CV0647: Capital Auto Credit LLC v. Lance Jenkins, breach of contract.

Marriage licenses:

Mayankkumar R. Patel, 24, of Springfield, grocery store and Maulika D. Patel, 22, of Springfield, grocery store.

Cheyann M. Price, 28, of Springfield, customer service and Christopher J. Moore, 31, of Springfield, mechanic.

Douglas L. Sherrock, 42, of Springfield, laser cutting and Chelsea L. Savage, 32, of Springfield, shift lead.

Courtney A. Wellman, 32, of Englewood, firefighter and Jesse J. Welborn, 31, of Springfield, sales.

Lynn M. Faulkner, 31, of Springfield, manager and Joshua A. Waugh, 34, of Springfield, manager.

Holly M. Lockhart, 47, of Springfield, nurse and Joseph R. Parsley, 59, of Springfield, construction supervisor.

Lacey R. Rexrode, 29, of Springfield, warehouse and Cory C. Mitchell, 31, of Springfield, Morris Furniture.

Destiny P. Ferguson, 25, of South Charleston, hairstylist and Storm E. Shoemaker, 27, of South Charleston, welding instructor.

Property transfers:

Zachary J. Combs to Zachary and Madelyn Combs, 538 Caldwell Circle, New Carlisle; none.

Mark Milligan to Mark Milligan II, 806 Hedwick St., New Carlisle; $68,400.

Elizabeth A. Tucker to Addie C. Eben, 231 N. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; $230,000.

John T. W. Rutherford to Leighann A. and Charles L. Foster, 314 Drake Ave., New Carlisle; $129,500.

Joy L. Flory, trustee to Carol L. Gross, trustee, 2131 Elderwood Road, Springfield; $137,000.

James D. and Martha R. McHenry to Martha R. McHenry, 3118 Troy Road, Springfield; $0.

