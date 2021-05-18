Marriage licenses:
Dannielle Carter, 22, of New Carlisle, driver and Trevor McKinney, 22, of New Carlisle, tool calibrator
Jonathon Bucevicius, 21, of Springfield, picker and Macey Messer, 19, of Springfield, medical receptionist
Jayne Mellott, 54, of Springfield, disabled and Amjad Samaneh, 30, of Urbana, none
Cherie Embry, 32, of Springfield, none and Thomas Cordle, 21, of Springfield, landscaper
William Stott, 40, of Springfield, contract specialist and Meggan Tidd, 38, of Springfield, dental assistant
Shawn Rehs, 48, of North Hampton, truck driver and Melissa McClerren, 52, of North Hampton, accounting
Nancy Cunningham, 38, of Springfield, self employed and Donald Morgan, 51, of Springfield, self employed
Angela McCullough, 42, of Springfield, secretary and Dale Spitzer, 51, of Springfield, supervisor
Property transfers:
James M. and Dolores A. Litteral to James M. Litteral, 327 E. Jamestown St., South Charleston; no fee
Andrew and Ashley Woods to Justin L. and Megan B. Sparks, 209 Berschet Dr., South Charleston; $134,000
Jeanette G. Brewer to Michael A. Hall and Brandy M. Cason, 209 Overlook Ct., South Charleston; $124,000
James A. McCarty to Simmat LTD, W. Columbus Road, South Charleston; $51,000
Daniel C. Shank to Heather and Joseph Jones, 2764 Dayton-Springfield Road, Springfield; $135,000
David F. and Frances I. Nelson to Gregory D. and Jacqueline M. Plamondon, 3403 Killdeer Dr., Springfield; $226,000
Stephen E. and Jennifer L. Niece Smith to Jennifer L. Niece Smith, 1474 Lucas Dr., Springfield; no fee
Roger C. and Sue A. Davis to Roger C. Davis, 3641 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; no fee
Lauri M. and Wilbert E. McCutcheon Jr., to Michael and Amber Hyland, 4210 Tree Line Ave., Springfield; $319,900
Mills and Co Real Estate LLC to Sarah C. Hagan, 5726 Dayton-Springfield Road, Springfield; $260,000
Jacob D. Thatcher to Helen Miller, 6601 New Horizon Ave., Enon; $165,000
Kenneth W. and Sandra K. Hill to Sandra K. Hill, 2163 Willow Run Cir., Enon; no fee
Anita S. Munch to Nicholas A. and Zein H. Deppen, 5428 Ottawa Dr., Fairborn; $260,000
Melissa A. Hughes to Nicholas and Ashley D. Campbell, 8114 Philadelphia Dr., Fairborn; $212,000
Eva A. Johnson to Jeffrey Lee Johnson, 5169 Wakefield Dr., Fairborn; no fee
Mitchell L. Greene to The Cornell Group LLC, 5227 Wakefield Dr., Fairborn; $95,900