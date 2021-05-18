William Stott, 40, of Springfield, contract specialist and Meggan Tidd, 38, of Springfield, dental assistant

Shawn Rehs, 48, of North Hampton, truck driver and Melissa McClerren, 52, of North Hampton, accounting

Nancy Cunningham, 38, of Springfield, self employed and Donald Morgan, 51, of Springfield, self employed

Angela McCullough, 42, of Springfield, secretary and Dale Spitzer, 51, of Springfield, supervisor

Property transfers:

James M. and Dolores A. Litteral to James M. Litteral, 327 E. Jamestown St., South Charleston; no fee

Andrew and Ashley Woods to Justin L. and Megan B. Sparks, 209 Berschet Dr., South Charleston; $134,000

Jeanette G. Brewer to Michael A. Hall and Brandy M. Cason, 209 Overlook Ct., South Charleston; $124,000

James A. McCarty to Simmat LTD, W. Columbus Road, South Charleston; $51,000

Daniel C. Shank to Heather and Joseph Jones, 2764 Dayton-Springfield Road, Springfield; $135,000

David F. and Frances I. Nelson to Gregory D. and Jacqueline M. Plamondon, 3403 Killdeer Dr., Springfield; $226,000

Stephen E. and Jennifer L. Niece Smith to Jennifer L. Niece Smith, 1474 Lucas Dr., Springfield; no fee

Roger C. and Sue A. Davis to Roger C. Davis, 3641 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; no fee

Lauri M. and Wilbert E. McCutcheon Jr., to Michael and Amber Hyland, 4210 Tree Line Ave., Springfield; $319,900

Mills and Co Real Estate LLC to Sarah C. Hagan, 5726 Dayton-Springfield Road, Springfield; $260,000

Jacob D. Thatcher to Helen Miller, 6601 New Horizon Ave., Enon; $165,000

Kenneth W. and Sandra K. Hill to Sandra K. Hill, 2163 Willow Run Cir., Enon; no fee

Anita S. Munch to Nicholas A. and Zein H. Deppen, 5428 Ottawa Dr., Fairborn; $260,000

Melissa A. Hughes to Nicholas and Ashley D. Campbell, 8114 Philadelphia Dr., Fairborn; $212,000

Eva A. Johnson to Jeffrey Lee Johnson, 5169 Wakefield Dr., Fairborn; no fee

Mitchell L. Greene to The Cornell Group LLC, 5227 Wakefield Dr., Fairborn; $95,900