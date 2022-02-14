Current cases:
22CV0054: The Huntington National Bank v. Susan Wildman, Troy B. Wildman, Clark County Treasurer, Midland Funding DE LLC c/o Midland Credit Management, Inc., c/o Canon Business Process Services, Inc., as registered agent, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Lorrie Jo Crabtree, 66, of South Vienna, retired and James Newton Long, 52, of South Vienna, tool and dye.
Raymond Edward Stanford, 59, of New Carlisle, retired and Martha Garcia, 44, of New Carlisle, cook.
Katie LeAnn Ogden, 23, of Springfield, sales associate and Siera Nicole Scott, 26, of Springfield, shift lead.
Property transfers:
Tamara L. and Richard A. Lesley to Sharon Duke, 952 Narcissus Dr., New Carlisle; $152,000
Mark C. Malloris to Mark J. Mathews, 886 Filmore Ave., New Carlisle; $157,500
Jimmy Jason and Brandy Renee Dearing, 1417 N. Park Dr., Medway; no fee
Kimberly K. and William E. Jarvis Jr., to Brandy Rose Lykins, 620 Klose Ave., New Carlisle; $140,000
Barbara A. and Michell L. Dyer to Shannon L. and Jason G. Estes, 523 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; $300,000
Robert T. and Paula J. Frohnapfel to Jamie and Matthew Mills, 285 Zeller Road, $401,000