Raymond Edward Stanford, 59, of New Carlisle, retired and Martha Garcia, 44, of New Carlisle, cook.

Katie LeAnn Ogden, 23, of Springfield, sales associate and Siera Nicole Scott, 26, of Springfield, shift lead.

Property transfers:

Tamara L. and Richard A. Lesley to Sharon Duke, 952 Narcissus Dr., New Carlisle; $152,000

Mark C. Malloris to Mark J. Mathews, 886 Filmore Ave., New Carlisle; $157,500

Jimmy Jason and Brandy Renee Dearing, 1417 N. Park Dr., Medway; no fee

Kimberly K. and William E. Jarvis Jr., to Brandy Rose Lykins, 620 Klose Ave., New Carlisle; $140,000

Barbara A. and Michell L. Dyer to Shannon L. and Jason G. Estes, 523 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; $300,000

Robert T. and Paula J. Frohnapfel to Jamie and Matthew Mills, 285 Zeller Road, $401,000