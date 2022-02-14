Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
31 minutes ago

Current cases:

22CV0054: The Huntington National Bank v. Susan Wildman, Troy B. Wildman, Clark County Treasurer, Midland Funding DE LLC c/o Midland Credit Management, Inc., c/o Canon Business Process Services, Inc., as registered agent, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Lorrie Jo Crabtree, 66, of South Vienna, retired and James Newton Long, 52, of South Vienna, tool and dye.

Raymond Edward Stanford, 59, of New Carlisle, retired and Martha Garcia, 44, of New Carlisle, cook.

Katie LeAnn Ogden, 23, of Springfield, sales associate and Siera Nicole Scott, 26, of Springfield, shift lead.

Property transfers:

Tamara L. and Richard A. Lesley to Sharon Duke, 952 Narcissus Dr., New Carlisle; $152,000

Mark C. Malloris to Mark J. Mathews, 886 Filmore Ave., New Carlisle; $157,500

Jimmy Jason and Brandy Renee Dearing, 1417 N. Park Dr., Medway; no fee

Kimberly K. and William E. Jarvis Jr., to Brandy Rose Lykins, 620 Klose Ave., New Carlisle; $140,000

Barbara A. and Michell L. Dyer to Shannon L. and Jason G. Estes, 523 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; $300,000

Robert T. and Paula J. Frohnapfel to Jamie and Matthew Mills, 285 Zeller Road, $401,000

In Other News
1
Springfield Promise to host Black Excellence Extravaganza
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Area firefighters battling flames that burn quicker with thicker smoke
4
Coronavirus: Weekly cases decline by 200 in Clark, Champaign schools
5
Horace Mann Elementary to use 3D printer to help advance STEM education
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top