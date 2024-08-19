24CV0612: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Adrienne D. Bellew, Vaughn Bellew, Clark County Treasurer, United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.

24CV0613: Amerisave Mortgage Corporation v. Clark County Treasurer, Douglas T. Keeney, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Douglas T. Keeney, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

MacKenzie R. Bailes, 22, of Springfield, hairstylist and Noah D. Fenton, 22, of Springfield, national recruiter.

Haley S. Pequignot, 24, of Tremont City, special needs aide and Dominic D. Davis, 23, of Tremont City, meat clerk at Kroger.

Brandon L. Doakes, 36, of Enon, driver and Erica A. Meriwether, 34, of Enon, nurse.

Nadisha K. Nezhad, 28, of Springfield, recruiter and Parth D. Patel, 33, of Chicago, IL, consultant.

Jessica E. Justice, 39, of Catawba, in home daycare and Robert D. Heskett, 38, of Catawba, operations lead.

Gladys C. Quezada Campos, 47, of Springfield and Jaime W. Chamul Pena, 40, of Springfield.

Property transfers:

Patricia A. Norman to Jered W. Johnson, trustee, 421 Green Vista Drive, Enon; $0.

Anne Whalen, trustee to Itzca Zohar, 4515 Tacoma St., Springfield; $129,900.

Carol Ruggles to Timothy W. and Ashley M. Ruggles, 2245 Willow Road, Springfield; $109,000.

Frederick and Elisabeth Leithauser to Elisabeth Leithauser, 4300 Tudor Circle, Springfield; $0.

Donald F. and Sharon E. Novak to Mitchell T. and Nikkole Fogg, 5117 Ridgewood Road W., Springfield; $250,000.

Thomas Q. and Sandra J. Patton, co-trustees and Hilton Capital Group LLC, 2400 Mechanicsburg Road, Springfield; $535,000.

Larry E. and Marjol A. Burr to Marjol A. Burr, 9011 Vernon-Catawba Road, Mechanicsburg; $0.

Roger L. and Carla M. Boomershine to Orchard Capital LLC, 11183 Knoxville Road, Mechanicsburg; $110,000.

Larry E. and Marjol A. Burr to Marjol A. Burr, 69 N. Persimmon St., Catawba; $0.

Larry E. and Marjol A. Burr to Marjol A. Burr, 115 W. Pleasant St., Catawba; $0.

Megan Diviak to Levi Bobst, 1222 Cherokee Drive, Springfield; $157,000.