24CV0504: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Kathleen Jessee, Rolfe Jessee, action for money.

24CV0505: SAC Financial, Inc. v. Kimberly Sowers, action for money.

24CV0506: Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Clark County Treasurer, Brandi Watkins, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Brandi Watkins, foreclosure.

24CV0507: CrossCounty Mortgage, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Daniel S. Ervin, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Daniel S. Ervin (If Any), foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Beverly S. Massey, 57, of Medway, self employed and Chad E. Cole, 52, of Medway, self employed.

Karen K. Wolford, 60, of Springfield, disabled and Robert C. Hupp, 68, of Springfield, retired.

Bryant T. Hodge, 29, of Springfield, loss prevention and Karalee M. Patterson, 25, of Springfield, space force.

Jennifer L. Dill, 43, of Springfield, unit manager III and Kaylon D. Battle, 39, of Clayton, grocery clerk.

Property transfers:

Jeffrey A. Spencer to Jerry L. Dooley, 5211 Kerns Road, Springfield; $100,000.

Earnest C. Tilton to Earnest C. Tilton and Cierra Graham, 4305 Redmond Road, Springfield; $0.

Lloyd D. and Cristeena Bowling to Cristeena Bowling, 3728 E. Pitchin Road, Springfield; $0.

William E. Tillman II to Jacob E. and Caitlin Mershon, 2108 Perkins Drive, Springfield; $278,000.

Michelle M. Jessup to Cynthia A. Reedy, 536 Trotwood St., Springfield; $290,000.

Thomas R. Moore to Beamish Realty LLC, 2750 S. York St., Springfield; $0.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Tony Smith, 2812 Oletha Ave., Springfield; $0.

Aijaz Ahmed to Yunus and Zarina Lasania, 212 Skyway Drive, Springfield; $216,000.

NVR Inc. to Maria Stuart, 162 Chesapeake Circle, Springfield; $275,000.

Pamela S. Trinkle to Tyler D. Houseman, 3316 Tackett St., Springfield; $165,000.

Richard D. and Margaret L. Johnson to Margaret L. Johnson, 2744 Conestoga St., Springfield; $0.

Alex C. Ray to James M. and Marian A. Galyon, 2700 Edna Lane, Springfield; $158,000.

James R. and Lynne M. Turner to Lynne M. Turner, 1947 Wedgewood Circle, Springfield; $0.

Mohamed and Arbia Ameur to Zara Bilal, 453 Braytonburne Drive, Springfield; $75,000.

Emily B. Taylor to Rebecca R. Richart and Collin M. Barone, 1512 Marinette Drive, Springfield; $175,000.

June I. Horton to Kristy L. Chess, 1003 Sundown Road, Springfield; $0.

Danny R. Massie and Pamela F. Hall, 2406 Garland Ave., Springfield; $0.

Patrice Senior to Miles Senior, 2813 Wellsford Lane, Springfield; $0.

Ruth A. Herzog to Brent Post and Nancy Hale, trustees, 1125 Vester Ave., Springfield; $0.

Judith L. Nevius to Reed E. and Gail C. Welsh, 2504 Red Coach Drive, Springfield; $114,000.

Connie M. Little to Timothy F. and Patricia A. Sloan, 527 Archer Lane, Springfield; $152,500.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Renee Scott, 1621 Allison Ave., Springfield; $0.

Ronnie Givens to Whitaker Hauling LLC, 1871 Springmont Ave., Springfield; $0.

Eric L. Jones to Rita L. Jones, 528 Portage Path, Springfield; $0.

Jeffrey D. Rice Jr. to Cody A. Rice, 615 Tarimore Drive, Springfield; $60,000.

Lia Carter to Devore Real Estate LLC, 339 Tarimore Drive, Springfield; $30,000.

Timothy W. and Ashley M. Ruggles to Alia M. Barnett, 415 S. William St., Springfield; $128,000.

D. R. Israel, LLC to 637 W. Main LLC, 637 W. Main St., Springfield; $94,800.

Building Blocks Childcare Center to Jones Commercial Holding LLC, 1323 W. State St., Springfield; $200,000.

Sandra J. Keeton, trustee to Singh Properties LLC, 227 N. Race St., Springfield; $21,000.

Intelligent Construction Investment LLC to Climbing Sycamore Inc., 825-825.5 W. North St., Springfield; $165,000.

Jordan Petra LLC to JNEW LLC, 824-826 W. Main St., Springfield; $115,000.

Judith A. Foster to David Fish, 1261 Malden Ave., Springfield; $87,500.

Barbara J. Thomas to HNH Properties LLC, 1522 Northgate Road, Springfield; $90,200.

John A. Mastoris to Toad Properties LLC, 2107 W. Main St., Springfield; $80,000.

John D. and Mary A. Engle to John D. Engle, 216 Walter St., Springfield; $0.

Comfort Living LLC to Phalanx Holdings LLC, 2326 Lexington Ave., Springfield; $0.

Lagos Apartments III Inc. to Odysseus Investments LLC, 264 Bruxton Ave., Springfield; $21,000.