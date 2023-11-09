Current cases:
23CV0736: Jordan C. Chapman, Kelsey L. Chapman v. Allstate Insurance Company, Liskany Insurance Agency, breach of contract.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Niclin Group LLC to McPheron Group LLC, 1415 Malden Ave., Springfield; none.
Linda S. Byrd to Timothy L. Rigel, 1811 Broadway Ave., Springfield; none.
Raymar Rentals LLC to Timothy and Tina Brown, 2021 Sunset Ave., Springfield; $169,900.
Mary J. McNier to Victor K. McNier, 1934 S. Belmont Ave., Springfield; none.
Multi Family Purchases LLC to Dingwall Properties LLC, 400-402 Arlington Ave., Springfield; $113,000.
Niclin Group LLC to McPheron Group LLC, 2719 Van Buren Ave., Springfield; none.
David Clancy to Jennifer Grelewicz, 921 Mountjoy St., Springfield; $95,000.
Paula A. and Glenda F. Durst to Glenda F. Durst, 1776 Belmont Ave., Springfield; none.
Paula A. and Glenda F. Durst to Glenda F. Durst, 1755 Magnolia Blvd., Springfield; none.
Steven M. Biggs to CBMM Properties LLC, 2734 Berger Ave., Springfield; $56,000.
Zues Shopping Center Inc. to Alejandro M. Valdez, 1606 Selma Road, Springfield; $48,000.
Albert Cason to Geraldine Cason, 1710 Sweetbriar Lane North, Springfield; none.