BreakingNews
Springfield-Clark CTC works on next steps after new school levy fails

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
15 minutes ago
X

Current cases:

23CV0736: Jordan C. Chapman, Kelsey L. Chapman v. Allstate Insurance Company, Liskany Insurance Agency, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Niclin Group LLC to McPheron Group LLC, 1415 Malden Ave., Springfield; none.

Linda S. Byrd to Timothy L. Rigel, 1811 Broadway Ave., Springfield; none.

Raymar Rentals LLC to Timothy and Tina Brown, 2021 Sunset Ave., Springfield; $169,900.

Mary J. McNier to Victor K. McNier, 1934 S. Belmont Ave., Springfield; none.

Multi Family Purchases LLC to Dingwall Properties LLC, 400-402 Arlington Ave., Springfield; $113,000.

Niclin Group LLC to McPheron Group LLC, 2719 Van Buren Ave., Springfield; none.

David Clancy to Jennifer Grelewicz, 921 Mountjoy St., Springfield; $95,000.

Paula A. and Glenda F. Durst to Glenda F. Durst, 1776 Belmont Ave., Springfield; none.

Paula A. and Glenda F. Durst to Glenda F. Durst, 1755 Magnolia Blvd., Springfield; none.

Steven M. Biggs to CBMM Properties LLC, 2734 Berger Ave., Springfield; $56,000.

Zues Shopping Center Inc. to Alejandro M. Valdez, 1606 Selma Road, Springfield; $48,000.

Albert Cason to Geraldine Cason, 1710 Sweetbriar Lane North, Springfield; none.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Springfield leaders endorse state bill on violent crime prevention
3
Springfield-Clark CTC works on next steps after new school levy fails
4
Sheila Rice elected clerk of courts, vows ‘dignity and respect’ for...
5
Tackett wins Springfield commission seat, wants to build ‘upon our...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top