Current cases:
22CV0266: Russell Scott Jr. v. Community Mercy Health Partners, Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center, Kamal R. Woods MD, Jennifer E. Sargent, Ajay Paul Singh Sodhi MD, Drew Dula, Community Mercy Health Partners, Divya Nallapuram MD, complaint for damages.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Logan Brittney Shore, 30, of Springfield, pharmacy technician and Logan Douglas Harrigan, 33, of Springfield, farmer.
