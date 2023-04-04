X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

21 minutes ago

Current cases:

23CV0208: U.S. Bank National Association v. Carmen Gonzalez, action for money.

23CV0209: Larry W. Miller, Jr. v. PFFG Springfield, LLC, dba Planet Fitness, Administrator Stephanie McCloud, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0210: Jeremiah Fugitt v. John/Jane Doe, Progressive Insurance Company, Carol Stocker, personal injury.

23CV0211: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Kayla Saum, action for money.

23CV0212: MyUSA Credit Union Inc. v. Richard Hahn, Sr., Sharon Hahn, action for money.

23CV0213: Austin Kenerly v. A1 Hospitality, Inc., Hampton Inn, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Delana Brakeall, 54, of Springfield, student and Christopher Mathers, 50, of Springfield, installer.

Robyn Judy, 20, of Springfield, student and Jonathan Claire, 22, of West Chester, student.

Property transfers:

Pausheca Enterprises RLT LLC to Douglas J. Acton, 2734 Dorothy Layne Ave., Springfield; $80,000.

Justin M. Endicott to Endicott Properties LLC, 659 Cortland Drive, Springfield; none.

Morty Rentals LLC to Molly E. Meyers, 836 Eastmoor Drive, Springfield; $100,000.

John J. Riddle to Christopher J. Riddle, 2709 Elmore Drive, Springfield; none.

Deborah K. Hengsteler to Timothy and Ashley Ruggles, 908 Barker Drive, Springfield; $50,000.

Robin M. Rude to Ruder Holdings LLC, 202 Roseland Ave. E., Springfield; none.

Vickie S. Capper to Amber G. Skiles Capper, 2570 Tecumseh Ave., Springfield; none.

Edward and Debra K. Wilson to Debra K. Wilson, 1420 Nagley St., Springfield; none.

John W. and Willetta Langley to Willetta Langley, 1734 Sunset Ave., Springfield; none.

