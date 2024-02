23CV0148: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Andrea Rosales, Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Andrea Rosales, foreclosure.

23CV0149: SAC Finance Inc. v. Tyree D. Morgan, breach of contract.

23CV0150: Jennifer Beaty, Estate of Diana M. Philibin v. Justin Andrew Baumgardner, Krista Ann Baumgardner, Treasurer of Clark County, foreclosure.

23CV0151: Pennymac Loan Services, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Paul Hahnemann, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse if any of Paul Hahnemann, foreclosure.

23CV0152: Jerald Edward Ray v. Albert Boone General Contractor, Albert Boone, Cynthia Boone, Karen L. Flory, Debra A. Lynne, Pamela Littlejohn, Clark County, Ohio Treasurer, PNC Mortgage FKA National City Mortgage, complaint for damages.

23CV0153: U.S. Bank National Association v. Jerry G. Nunley, breach of contract.

Marriage licenses:

Briyana R. Joseph, 22, of Springfield, shipdock and Telson Romelus, 25, of Springfield, shipping clerk.

Cheyanna L. Hart, 29, of Springfield, trade analyst and Marques J. Greene, 30, of Springfield, sheriff deputy.

Property transfers:

Ibenia L. Guevara to Noah J. Street, 2327 Lexington Ave., Springfield; $147,000.

Uri A. Carrillo Mendez to Aragon Property Management LLC, 352 Gruen Drive, Springfield; $0.

Michael J. Lee to Niclin Group LLC, 363 Mountjoy St., Springfield; $55,000.

Uri Carrillo Mendez to Aragon Property Management LLC, 514 Lawnview Ave., Springfield; $0.

Uri Carrillo Mendez to Aragon Property Management LLC, 2736 Share St., Springfield; $0.

Uri Carrillo Mendez to Aragon Property Management LLC, 638, 633 Mavor St., Springfield; $0.

Wallace A. Hayslip to Grant Hodson, 305 Bellevue Ave., Springfield; $127,000.