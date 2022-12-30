springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

11 minutes ago

Current cases:

22CV0599: State of Ohio ex rel. Attorney General Dave Yost v. Michael Collett, MH&D Construction Limited, MH&D Construction Limited, action for declaratory judgement.

22CV0600: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Elias Ahlfeld, action for money.

22CV0601: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Jennifer Stice, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Jennifer Stice, foreclosure.

22CV0602: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Jennifer Bayless, action for money.

22CV0603: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Troy Travis, action for money.

22CV0604: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Cynthia Williams, money on account.

22CV0605: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Felicia James, money on account.

22CV0606: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Susan Kerr, money on account.

22CV0607: Daniel Haemmerle v. Philip Metzger, money on account.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Kathy Benson, 68, of Springfield, insurance staff agent and Larry Downing, 82, of Springfield, retired.

Joshua Harper, 37, of Springfield, business owner and Keri Segrest, 37, of Springfield, office manager.

Property transfers:

Beatrice Malone to Curtis J. Williams and Beatrice Malone, 2072 Center Blvd., Springfield; none.

Melani Williams to Ibenia Guevara, 2080 Center Blvd., Springfield; $95,000.

Gertrude Sorrells to Philip Coleman, 1906 Michigan Ave., Springfield; $5,500.

Jeffrey A. MArtindale to Jerry W. and Heather Chaney, 227 Jefferson St., Springfield; none.

Eli R. and Luke P. Pavlatos, co-trustees to Eli R. and Luke P. Pavlatos, trustees, 700 E. High St., Springfield; none.

