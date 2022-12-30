22CV0603: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Troy Travis, action for money.

22CV0604: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Cynthia Williams, money on account.

22CV0605: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Felicia James, money on account.

22CV0606: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Susan Kerr, money on account.

22CV0607: Daniel Haemmerle v. Philip Metzger, money on account.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Kathy Benson, 68, of Springfield, insurance staff agent and Larry Downing, 82, of Springfield, retired.

Joshua Harper, 37, of Springfield, business owner and Keri Segrest, 37, of Springfield, office manager.

Property transfers:

Beatrice Malone to Curtis J. Williams and Beatrice Malone, 2072 Center Blvd., Springfield; none.

Melani Williams to Ibenia Guevara, 2080 Center Blvd., Springfield; $95,000.

Gertrude Sorrells to Philip Coleman, 1906 Michigan Ave., Springfield; $5,500.

Jeffrey A. MArtindale to Jerry W. and Heather Chaney, 227 Jefferson St., Springfield; none.

Eli R. and Luke P. Pavlatos, co-trustees to Eli R. and Luke P. Pavlatos, trustees, 700 E. High St., Springfield; none.