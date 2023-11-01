BreakingNews
Clark County driver encounters deer on road, rolls SUV several times

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
31 minutes ago
X

Marriage licenses:

Amanda M. McClure, 44, of Springfield, registered nurse and Scott A. Schaffner, 43, of Springfield, government employee.

Property transfers:

Courtney E. Campbell to Christopher P. M. Bradley, 1836 Hillside Ave., Springfield; $75,000.

Simmer Breeze LTD to Raymond S. Higgins, 152 W. John St., Springfield; $135,000.

Janet M. Click to Thomas Chavannes, 131 Wilson Ave., Springfield; $6,000.

Brett A. and Shanda M. Murnahan to Milam Dobbins, 915 Tibbetts Ave., Springfield; $67,000.

Omar Najah to Juan R. Velazquez, 127 E. Southern Ave., Springfield; $50,000.

Stefani Jenkins to Trevor J. Barlowe, 619 Stanton Ave., Springfield; $99,500.

Simms Center Street Townes LTD to Louis B. Hays and Michelle C. Boomgaard, 12 N. Center St., Springfield; $320,700.

Michael J. and Mary Jo Green, trustees to Gary and Teresa Day, 11613 Zeller Drive, New Carlisle; $360,000.

Bradley J. Hodge to Bradley J. and Kaylea Hodge, 803 Brookfield Drive, New Carlisle; none.

Wells Fargo Bank NA Trustee to Victoriano Trujillo, 505 Funston Ave., New Carlisle; $104,500.

Phyllis Beatty to John F. Fullenkamp, 702 Brookfield Drive, New Carlisle; $36,000.

American Advisors Group to Collin Thomas, 103 N. Adams St., New Carlisle; $124,900.

In Other News
1
Clark County driver encounters deer on road, rolls SUV several times
2
Beware: ‘Tis the season for animal strikes in region
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
New Springfield restaurant promises Greek food and more in a familiar...
5
Clark, Champaign schools face staff shortages, teacher losses
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top