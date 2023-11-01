Marriage licenses:
Amanda M. McClure, 44, of Springfield, registered nurse and Scott A. Schaffner, 43, of Springfield, government employee.
Property transfers:
Courtney E. Campbell to Christopher P. M. Bradley, 1836 Hillside Ave., Springfield; $75,000.
Simmer Breeze LTD to Raymond S. Higgins, 152 W. John St., Springfield; $135,000.
Janet M. Click to Thomas Chavannes, 131 Wilson Ave., Springfield; $6,000.
Brett A. and Shanda M. Murnahan to Milam Dobbins, 915 Tibbetts Ave., Springfield; $67,000.
Omar Najah to Juan R. Velazquez, 127 E. Southern Ave., Springfield; $50,000.
Stefani Jenkins to Trevor J. Barlowe, 619 Stanton Ave., Springfield; $99,500.
Simms Center Street Townes LTD to Louis B. Hays and Michelle C. Boomgaard, 12 N. Center St., Springfield; $320,700.
Michael J. and Mary Jo Green, trustees to Gary and Teresa Day, 11613 Zeller Drive, New Carlisle; $360,000.
Bradley J. Hodge to Bradley J. and Kaylea Hodge, 803 Brookfield Drive, New Carlisle; none.
Wells Fargo Bank NA Trustee to Victoriano Trujillo, 505 Funston Ave., New Carlisle; $104,500.
Phyllis Beatty to John F. Fullenkamp, 702 Brookfield Drive, New Carlisle; $36,000.
American Advisors Group to Collin Thomas, 103 N. Adams St., New Carlisle; $124,900.