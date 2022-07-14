22CV0315: India Sowers v. Wilmington Finance Inc., Mortgage Electronics Registration Systems Inc., Peelle Management Corporation Assignments, Wells Fargo Bank NA As trustee for Lehman Mortgage Trust Mortgage pass-through certificates Series 2007-5a, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc as nominee for Wilmington Finance A Div of AIG Federal Savings Bankruptcy, Wilmington Finance a div. of AIG Federal Savings Bankruptcy, quiet title.

22CV0316: David W. Dennis v. Brittany Bass, Erie Insurance Company, action for money.