Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

22CV0315: India Sowers v. Wilmington Finance Inc., Mortgage Electronics Registration Systems Inc., Peelle Management Corporation Assignments, Wells Fargo Bank NA As trustee for Lehman Mortgage Trust Mortgage pass-through certificates Series 2007-5a, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc as nominee for Wilmington Finance A Div of AIG Federal Savings Bankruptcy, Wilmington Finance a div. of AIG Federal Savings Bankruptcy, quiet title.

22CV0316: David W. Dennis v. Brittany Bass, Erie Insurance Company, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Barbara Jo Bechtel, 69, of Springfield, cashier and Gary Robert Ellis, 69, of Fairborn, retired.

Michael Salo Boor, 32, of Springfield, mechanical engineer and Kristin Leigh Slusser, 32, of Springfield, marketing.

