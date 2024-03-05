23CV0301: Ammar Frookh v. Candaice Gillespie, Charles Gillespie, Pamela Littlejohn, Dale A. Malloy, Lena R. Massie, Marilyn H. Massie, Ronald Massie, Unknown Spouse of Marilyn H Massie, her unknown heirs, administrators, successors and / or assigns, Unknown Spouse of Marilyn H. Massie, their unknown heirs, administrators, successors, and/or assigns, quiet title.

23CV0302: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Terry L. Jones, breach of contract.

23CV0303: Sheila Hutchins v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Whitehall Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0304: Courtnay Dollinger v. Karan Joshi, Kurtavya Jignesh Joshi, Progressive Insurance, personal injury.

23CV0305: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust, Series 2019-4 v. Clark County Treasurer, Jerome Michael Roudebush, Unknown Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Executors, Administrators and Assigns and their Spouses, if any, of William R Christy, Unknown Spouse of William R Christy if any, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Ruth E. Hawk, 63, of New Carlisle, retired and Earnest J. Combs, 78, of New Carlisle, truck driver.

Phyliss M. Exon, 39, of Springfield, Fairfield Inn and Lekian K. Powell, 43, of Springfield, maintenance man.

Brandi L. Hawke, 47, of New Carlisle, server and William R. Whitt, Jr., 55, of Springfield, welder.

Collin J. Weidner, 26, of Beavercreek, operations research analysts and Millicent J. Snyder, 24, of Springfield, administrative assistant.

Pamela M. Ward, 56, of Wilmington, factory and Richelier Surprise, 32, of Springfield, factory.

Victoria A. Workman, 26, of Springfield, operations manager and Dalven M. Cobbs, 30, of Springfield, maintenance technician.

Codey L. Creech, 27, of Springfield, none and Presley T. Roberts, 20, of Springfield, self employed.

Benjamin N. Vonderheide, 43, of Springfield, analyst and Britany N. Trout, 37, of Springfield, director.

Property transfers:

Mary Fultz to Barbara Bowers, 4400 Hominy Ridge Road, Springfield; $250,000.

Grant L. Kaffenbarger to Gregory R. and Brenda S. Kaffenbarger, 2921 Shrine Road, Springfield; $410,000.

Curtis A. and Lacee E. Freeze to Freeze Holdings LLC, 4778, 4995 Penny Pike, Springfield; $0.

Larry L. Price to Barbara J. Thompson, trustee, 7780 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; $155,000.

Deborah L. Dean to LF Farm Holdings LLC, 3 Murray Drive, South Charleston; $220,000.

Wayne Concrete Company LLC to Michael McDaniel, 3267 Lower Valley Pike, Springfield; $150,000.

Robert M. Conover to George Long, 3161 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; $120,000.

Douglas D. and Susan C. Garno to Douglas D. and Susan C. Garno, trustees, 3341 W. Jackson Road, Springfield; $0.