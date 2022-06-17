springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

22CV0254: Nations Direct Mortgage LLC v. Joshua A. Culbertson, Kaitlyn L. Culbertson, Treasurer of Clark County, foreclosure.

22CV0255: SAC Finance Inc. v. Jamie L. Brown, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Larry D. Howard to Laura Lee Ankeny, 11500 Zeller Dr., New Carlisle; no fee

G. B. Colvin to Kevin Frances and G. B. Colvin, 3549 Johnson Road, Springfield; no fee

Taylar R. and Andrew D. Kegley to Andrew D. Kegley, 2295 Shrine Road, Springfield; no fee

Amanda M. and Nicholas E. Halderman to Patsy K. Holmes, 4338 Joshane St., Springfield; $302,500

Linda Sue and Kyle Edward Helsel to Linda Sue Helsel, 5850 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; no fee

Patricia and Kevin L. Keplinger to Julia K. and Levi Keplinger, Victory Road, Springfield; $40,000

