Current cases:
22CV0254: Nations Direct Mortgage LLC v. Joshua A. Culbertson, Kaitlyn L. Culbertson, Treasurer of Clark County, foreclosure.
22CV0255: SAC Finance Inc. v. Jamie L. Brown, breach of contract.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Larry D. Howard to Laura Lee Ankeny, 11500 Zeller Dr., New Carlisle; no fee
G. B. Colvin to Kevin Frances and G. B. Colvin, 3549 Johnson Road, Springfield; no fee
Taylar R. and Andrew D. Kegley to Andrew D. Kegley, 2295 Shrine Road, Springfield; no fee
Amanda M. and Nicholas E. Halderman to Patsy K. Holmes, 4338 Joshane St., Springfield; $302,500
Linda Sue and Kyle Edward Helsel to Linda Sue Helsel, 5850 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; no fee
Patricia and Kevin L. Keplinger to Julia K. and Levi Keplinger, Victory Road, Springfield; $40,000