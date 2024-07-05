David J. Suter, 41, of Medway, electronic technician and Sarah A. Short, 37, of Medway, program manager.

Bradley A. Gilbert, 41, of Medway, applications engineer and Netasha M. Backous, 38, of Medway, human resources specialist.

Property transfers:

Roger C. Hixson to Zachary J. and Lauren K. Harrison, 9231 Milton-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $162,000.

Avarille R. and Norma J. Justice to Jean M. Pierson, 49 Oaklawn Ave., Medway; $0.

Lois J. Evans to David M. and Lois J. White, 548 Caldwell Circle, New Carlisle; $0.

Guillermo B. and Maria D. Ruiz to Dylan D. and Jenna E. Sagers, 1648 Lambers Drive, New Carlisle; $165,000.

Virginia L. Hegwood to Audrey L. Musselman, 433 E. Carpenter Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Deborah K. Myers to Christina L. Staub, 11591 Lower Valley Pike, Medway; $230,000.

Mark E. and Bobby G. McNabb to Mark E. McNabb, 907 Brookfield Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Jack Howard to Melinda Howard, 818 Plumwood Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Linda L. Captain, trustee to Elizabeth A. Captain, 1008 White Pine St., New Carlisle; $0.

Christopher A. and Lisa A. Apple to Houses Done Right LLC, 228 Rawson Drive, New Carlisle; $30,000.

Edward J. Fritz Jr. to Mohammad Elayyan, 314 Galewood Drive, New Carlisle; $67,500.

Christina E. Pennington to Dip Pen LLC, 1104-1106 Cambridge Court, New Carlisle; $0.

Anna M. Dohme to Matthew D. Moore and Marcia L. Moore, 210 N. Clay St., New Carlisle; $195,000.

Comfort Living LLC to Chris Haggy, 2449 Snyder-Domer Road, Springfield; $54,100.

Dwight C. Cydrus to Gerald and Shelley Woolf, 2311 Manhattan Blvd., Springfield; $179,900.

Hugh L. and Connie L. Aldredge to Connie L. Aldredge, 4437 Johnson Road, Springfield; $0.

Joshua Smith to Mason O. and Lauren A. Waggoner, 1243 White Oak Drive, Springfield; $215,000.

Malissa Gladman to Logan Baldwin, 118 N. Mulberry St., Tremont City; $202,000.

Charles and Deborah Wertz, to Nathan R. and Ellyse A. Simpson, 4849 North River Road, Springfield; $335,500.

Gloria J. Portis to Frank W. Lieghley, 3500 E. Pitchin Road, Springfield; $225,000.

Charles R. and Rebecca M. Wiseman to David P. and Katelyn R. Wiseman, 2110 W. Blee Road, Springfield; $150,000.

Jimmy L. Kelly and Judith A. Graves to Sean and Brittany Murphy, 251 E. Jackson Road, Springfield; $50,000.

Cynthia Cooper to Nicholas Cooper, 200 Clubhouse Drive, South Charleston; $0.

David E. Peart, trustee to James L. Peart, 12794 Plattsburg Road, South Charleston; $0.

Mary P. Peart to David E. Peart, trustee, 12900 Plattsburg Road, South Charleston; $0.

Venture Real Estate Group LLC to Vanover Rentals LLC, 115 W. Mound St., South Charleston; $32,400.

Melanie A. and Donald E. Colley Jr. to Donald E. Colley Jr., 502 Section Line Drive, South Charleston; $0.

Betty L. Johnson to Donna Wertz, 8 Murray Drive, South Charleston; $0.

Russell K. and Brenda J. Marcks to Beth A. Watson, 3751 Raymond Drive, Enon; $30,000.

Christina R. and David B. Bertram to Brandon Easterling, 3855-3867 Enon-Xenia Road, Enon; $220,000.

Carla I. Wren, trustee to Carla I. Wren, 3020 Hustead Road, Springfield; $0.

Enon Holdings LLC to Enon Storage I LLC, 368 Enon Road, Enon; $0.

Judith M. Day to John Whittemore, 185 Green Valley Drive, Enon; $169,900.

Timothy J. Wilkin to Chase A. Mansell, 84 Estelle Ave., Enon; $155,000.

Park Hills Sentre LTD to Spartan Residential LLC, 4951 Graham St., Springfield; $70,000.

Mark A. Rauch to Kathleen K. Caudill, 3981 Covington Drive, Springfield; $134,900.

Maralee Paxton to Rodney N. and Shirley E. Pullins, 4546 Laredo St., Springfield; $220,000.

Ernest L. and Birdus F. Smith to Ernest L. Smith, 1991 Willow Road, Springfield; $0.

Diana K. Clunk, trustee to Barbara Carpenter, 1842 Fox Ridge Drive, Springfield; $205,000.

Jerry E. Lightner to James J. Schmidt, 5408 Richmoor Road, Springfield; $155,000.

Adam J. and Brittany M. Webb to Quintin and Jaclyn Neidhardt, 746 Springs Fall Ave., Springfield; $295,000.

James and Angela High to Benjamin M. and Ferm Detrick, 5352 Dayton-Brandt Road, New Carlisle; $370,000.

Nathan Simpson to Robert L. Speakman, 7410 Rebecca Drive, South Vienna; $255,000.

Thomas A. Coughlin to John B. and Jeri L. Cushman, 12815 Broadgauge Road, South Vienna; $400,000.