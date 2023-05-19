BreakingNews
Local United Way exceeds $1 million campaign goal
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

23CV0315: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Samantha Owens, action for money.

23CV0316: Jose A. Gonzalez v. Harold Property Management LLC, Eric T. Juergens, Nicholas R. Riget, Ryan J. Riget, Stegall & Associates Reality, LLC, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Holden R. O’Brien, 25, of Fairborn, lead assistant and Aurora E. S. Skeans, 20, of New Carlisle, restaurant lead trainee.

Property transfers:

Betty J. Coburn to Monarch Haciendas LLC, 425 N. Church St., New Carlisle; $77,000.

Teena A. Fowler to Deron and Fonda Duncan, 206 Smith St., New Carlisle; $180,000.

Patriot Garage LLC to Berner Real Estate Investments LLC, 3718 Lawrenceville Drive, Springfield; $68,000.

Richard L. Brown to Natalie J. and Jay H. Nawman, 2194 W. Blee Road, Springfield; $78,600.

Martha D. Pollock to Stephanie Ramsey, 226 Sylvan Shores Drive, South Vienna; $220,000.

Brenda M. Lewis to Jennifer E. Byerly and Lisa D. Hayslip, 211 N. East St., South Vienna; none.

John K. Brewer to J. Kyne LLC, 3471 Laura Lane, Springfield; none.

Masters Property Investments LLC to Patricia Hay, 2357 Moorefield Road, Springfield; $239,500.

Allen G. Castle Jr. and Casey Castle to Allen G. Castle Jr., 4261 Reno Road, Springfield; none.

WJHOH LLC v. Cristine B. Dang and John Nguyen, 1881 Erika Drive, Springfield; $200,000.

