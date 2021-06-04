Current cases:
21CV0155: Danielle Dyer, Kamela Himes v. Elicia Gilbreath, John Doe 1 Insurance Company, John Doe II, John Doe Insurance Co I, John Doe Insurance Co II, Michael Wade, personal injury.
Marriage licenses:
Rebecca Miller, 24, of Springfield, none and Chass Druckenbroad, 33, of Springfield, factory worker.
Emily Wilson, 28, of Springfield, stay at home mom and Mark Shaffner, 23, of Springfield, auto detailer.
Stone Roth, 23, of Springfield, line worker and Summer Allison, 22, of Springfield, stay at home mom.