springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
27 minutes ago

Property transfers:

Mark D. Knowles and Loretta Zakel to Marissa D. Knowles and Chance M. Stidham, 869 Oneida Drive, Springfield; $155,000.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Carlyne Orr, 3030 Clifton Ave., Springfield; $46,000.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Carlyne Orr, 4484 Tuttles Creek Dr., Springfield; $46,000.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Carlyne Orr, Highview Ave., Springfield; $46,000.

Joann Davis to Stephen M. and Michele Chase, 2945 Brewster Ct. Springfield; $182,000.

Margaret L. and Juan Martinez to Michele L. Roberts, 2738 Seymour Lane, Springfield; $230,000.

Julie Shull to Lori M. Carpenter, trustee, 1045 Kingsgate Road, Springfield; none.

Darryl W. and Nicole R. Griffin to Richard S. Diss, 1711 Providence Ave., Springfield; $155,000.

John W. and Robin D. Mueller to Trevor Fisher, 1039 Robin Road, Springfield; $170,000.

Douglas E. Haney to Properties Plus 1 LLC, 647 Villa Road, Springfield; none.

In Other News
1
Pike County murder trial: Week 5 begins with more evidence presented...
2
VIDEO: Area man who ‘edu-tains’ on finger fitness will be on Jay Leno...
3
Clark County families facing tough times: Toy Run shows ‘our...
4
New Carlisle Library getting a fresh look to attract young readers
5
Health fair, library event among events in Clark, Champaign counties...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top