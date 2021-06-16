Pamela A. and Michael T. Green to Michelle Sue Webb, 12271 Silvers Road, South Vienna; $166,000

Jerry L. Roberts to Richelle Kay Kelly, 10840 Old Columbus Road, South Vienna; no fee

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Robert Todd Bumgardner, McConkey Road, South Vienna; no fee

Christopher and Maria A. ST. John to Fredrick Douglas Spratt, 3621 McConkey Road, South Vienna; $175,000

Harold D. and Shirley A. Morris to Shirley A. Morris, 11883 Old Columbus Road, South Vienna; no fee

Jonathan H. and Sharon L. Fine Trustees to Amy Sterzenbach, 2467 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield; $150,000

Barbara R. and William E. Estep Jr., to Barbara R. Estep, 2151 Fairfield Pike, Springfield; no fee

William E. and Barbara R. Estep to Barbara R. Estep, Fairfield Park, Springfield; no fee

Roy E. Brown to KDW Investments LLC, 201 Beech Dr., Springfield; $99,000