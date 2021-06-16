Marriage license:
Kenzie Tyson, 23, of Springfield, teacher and Matthew Henson, 23, of Springfield, grounds keeper.
Property transfers:
Michael R. Osborn Trustee to Cameron M. and James B. McGregor Jr., Trustees, 2496 Signal Hill Road, Springfield; no fee
Kyle M. and Brittany Ann Gundolf to Zachary Thomas and Candace Eve Frey, 125 Woodlawn Ave., North Hampton; $222,500
Pamela A. and Michael T. Green to Michelle Sue Webb, 12271 Silvers Road, South Vienna; $166,000
Jerry L. Roberts to Richelle Kay Kelly, 10840 Old Columbus Road, South Vienna; no fee
Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Robert Todd Bumgardner, McConkey Road, South Vienna; no fee
Christopher and Maria A. ST. John to Fredrick Douglas Spratt, 3621 McConkey Road, South Vienna; $175,000
Harold D. and Shirley A. Morris to Shirley A. Morris, 11883 Old Columbus Road, South Vienna; no fee
Jonathan H. and Sharon L. Fine Trustees to Amy Sterzenbach, 2467 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield; $150,000
Barbara R. and William E. Estep Jr., to Barbara R. Estep, 2151 Fairfield Pike, Springfield; no fee
William E. and Barbara R. Estep to Barbara R. Estep, Fairfield Park, Springfield; no fee
Roy E. Brown to KDW Investments LLC, 201 Beech Dr., Springfield; $99,000