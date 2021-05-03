X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News | 7 minutes ago
By Riley Newton

Property transfers:

Amo Properties LLC to Clifford D. Rise, 1509 N. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; $8,000

Richard E. and Marie E. DeButy to Marie E. DeButy, 415 Reames Ave., Springfield; no fee

Douglas D. Dixon to Michael R. and Douglas D. Dixon, 1134 S. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $4,500

Taylor and Tyler Roberts to Taylor Bugglin, 841 Champion Ave., Springfield; no fee

Candy L. Aston to Candy L. and Barry J. Offenbecher, 2154 Beatrice St., Springfield; no fee

Sharon and Roger Flannery to Sharon Gail Flannery, 431 N. Burnett Road, Springfield

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.