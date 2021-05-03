Property transfers:
Amo Properties LLC to Clifford D. Rise, 1509 N. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; $8,000
Richard E. and Marie E. DeButy to Marie E. DeButy, 415 Reames Ave., Springfield; no fee
Douglas D. Dixon to Michael R. and Douglas D. Dixon, 1134 S. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $4,500
Taylor and Tyler Roberts to Taylor Bugglin, 841 Champion Ave., Springfield; no fee
Candy L. Aston to Candy L. and Barry J. Offenbecher, 2154 Beatrice St., Springfield; no fee
Sharon and Roger Flannery to Sharon Gail Flannery, 431 N. Burnett Road, Springfield