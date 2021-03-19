Current cases:
21CV0070: Casandra Clingenpeel v. Allstate Northbrook Indemnity Company, Allwell, Karen Long, Cary Moore, Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.
21CV0071: Matthew Dibert v. Charity Walters, personal injury.
21CV0072: CitiMortgage Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer, Patricia Clements, John Does name unknown, spouse of Patricia Clements, United States of American Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, United States of American, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development US Department of Justice, foreclosure.
21CV0073: Kervens Clerveaux v. The Cincinnati Insurance Co., The Ohio Automobile Club Inc., complaint for damages.
Marriage licenses:
Amanda Burgert, 37, of Springfield, office manager and Zachary Larimore, 40, of Springfield, business owner.
Stacy Frazier, 34, of Springfield, bakery and Anthony Mowers, 35, of Springfield, factory.
James Davis, 33, of Springfield, machinist and Cierra Greene, 29, of Springfield, SMT technician.
Michael Pruitt, 28, of Springfield, assembler and Amanda Haney, 24, of Springfield, assembler.