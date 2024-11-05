24CV0844: Velocity Investments, LLC v. Shannon Withem, breach of contract.

24CV0845: Capital One N.A. v. Michael M. Hawkins, Mills Labs Inc., breach of contract.

24CV0846: Allstate Fire & Casualty Insurance Company v. Sharon F. Kohut, personal injury.

24CV0847: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC v. Anthony F. Arnold, Kristen Nicole Arnold, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

24CV0848: Jerica Bartz v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Quaker Hospitality Holdings, LLC, bureau of workers comp appeal.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Kristopher S. Kitchen, 28, of Springfield, police officer and Antonia V. Turner, 25, of Springfield, police officer.

Jacques Verne, 52, of Springfield, Harmony and Verronique Sanon, 48, of Springfield, Yamada.

Lisa A. Krupp, 52, of Springfield, self-employed and Russell P. Blakley, 60, of Vandalia, delivery driver.

Vanessa N. Perez, 24, of Springfield, customer service rep and Mylek C. Delong, 24, of Springfield, Cloplay.

Amber M. Viers, 35, of Springfield, N/A and Adamu Yahaya, 40, of Springfield, N/A.

Property transfers:

Bridgewater Project LLC to NVR Inc., 158 Chesapeake Circle, Springfield; $50,300.

Julie Valentine to Ruth A. George, 1908 Wedgewood Circle, Springfield; $275,000.

Nancy J. Taylor to Zachary and Kelsy Linardos, 1211 Imperial Blvd., Springfield; $245,000.

Brittany D. Ibarra to Megan Dyer, 3236 Woonsocket St., Springfield; $175,000.

Linda S. Newsome to Ayden Torres and Mya Murchie, 1629 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; $103,000.

Lisa M. Gibson to Horta LLC, 702-706 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $30,300.

Catherine McCrory to Michael S. Tyler II, 911 S. Western Ave., Springfield; $0.

Thomas M. LaVelle to Clearcreek Investments LLC, 1500 Saint Paris Road, Springfield; $105,500.

Robert E. and Florence L. Hulsizer to Chris Wilson, 1730 W. Washington St., Springfield; $125,000.

Ronald M. Davis and Teresa Yuko to Anita C. Adkins, 372 Mountjoy St., Springfield; $45,700.

Frederick A. Williams to Frederick A. and Nickole L. Williams, 2440 Woodside Ave., Springfield; $0.

Double E. Properties LLC to Punjasahib Investment Company Inc., 122 Belleaire Ave., Springfield; $77,500.

Equity Trust Company Custodian to Michelle Rivera, 1516 Greenwood Ave., Springfield; $154,900.

Linda T. Bowser to Joe Z. Properties LLC, 2620, 2630 Hilltop Ave., Springfield; $111,000.

Jason A. and Andrea Sorrell to Roque L. and Toribia Roblero, 806 E. Rose St., Springfield; $23,500.

Myra Snyder to Myra Snyder, 815 E. Rose St., Springfield; $0.

David L. Smith to 5 River Properties LLC, 1239 Selma Road, Springfield; $35,000.

Eric G. Laughrey to Keplinger Investment Properties LLC, 219-219.5 Glenn Ave., Springfield; $95,000.

Melena S. Prasertsak to Via L. Prasertsak, 507 S. Hubert Ave., Springfield; $0.

Desiree Adams to Victor M. Ramirez and Antonia Guevara, 1501 Kenton St., Springfield; $95,000.

Ruth A. Ratliff to Aaron Eldridge, 1802 Edwards Ave., Springfield; $2,500.

William J. and Betty L. Hopkins to Kashkish Inc., 21 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $42,500.

Olympic Farms LLC to Stuckey Properties LLC, 1835 Miracle Mile Road, Springfield; $1,148,000.

Sampson A. Brant to Randall M. Speaks Jr., 2211 Ontario Ave., Springfield; $127,000.

Curtis P. Gaines Jr. to Franck Beneche and Marthe Maudel, 116-118 W. Liberty St., Springfield; $0.

Jacob Sims to Alida Keith, 1133 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $215,000.

Gene and Carolyn L. Clifton to Nathan R. Mairs, 908-910, 914 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $226,000.

Camelab LLC to Emmanuella and Marieclaude Demefils, 419-421 Chestnut Ave., Springfield; $132,500.

Robin L. Short to Housing Connection, 132 N. Kensington Place, Springfield; $0.

Zahid H. and Jennifer A. Siddiqi to Simon Investment Properties LLC, 150 N. Kensington Place, Springfield; $62,000.

Anders S. and Rachel S. Tune to Molly A. Wagner, 30 S. Broadmoor Blvd., Springfield; $320,000.

Clermont E. and Edith C. Park to Edith C. Park, 1803 Longview Drive, Springfield; $0.

Maureen T. Russell to Roo & Moose LLC, 104 Trenton Place, Springfield; $185,000.

Melvin Cline to Krista S. Cline, 1560 Snider Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Kathleen M. Barry to Redeeming Properties LLC, 9792 Lower Valley Pike, Medway; $138,000.

Garry and Patricia A. Williams to JSM Realty Investments LLC, 352 Queen Road, Medway; $80,000.