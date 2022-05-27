Current cases:
22CV0219: Jennifer Wickline v. Speedway, Stephanie McCloud, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, notice of appeal/civil.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Bradley Coe Graham, 20, of Springfield, electrician and Riana Nichole Luallen, 20, of Springfield, medical assistant.
Guerjames Laumere Adeclat, 28, of Springfield, worker and Jeffmine Jean-Jacques, 28, of Springfield, worker.
Jeffrey Todd Godby, 28, of New Carlisle, contract specialist and Jennifer Nicole Bowman, 28, of Enon, cashier.
Danielle Page Workman, 29, of Springfield, athletic trainer and John Paul, 30, of Springfield, training coordinator.
