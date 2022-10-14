22CV0481: U.S. Bank National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Dalton Massie, Louis Massie, Randall Massie, Jane Doe Name Unknown, the unknown Spouse of Randall Massie if any, foreclosure.

22CV0482: Celia Prether v. Any Jane & John Does and XYZ-Corporations or Other Entities that Contributed to Plaintiff’s Harm, Hertz Vehicles, LLC, Timothy Ross Jr., State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, The TSP Solution, LLC, personal injury.