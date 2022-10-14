Current cases:
22CV0481: U.S. Bank National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Dalton Massie, Louis Massie, Randall Massie, Jane Doe Name Unknown, the unknown Spouse of Randall Massie if any, foreclosure.
22CV0482: Celia Prether v. Any Jane & John Does and XYZ-Corporations or Other Entities that Contributed to Plaintiff’s Harm, Hertz Vehicles, LLC, Timothy Ross Jr., State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, The TSP Solution, LLC, personal injury.
22CV0483: Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Christina Groeber, Terrence Groeber, Northwood Lakes Condominium Association, Richwood Bank, Unknown Spouse if any of Terrance Groeber, foreclosure.
22CV0484: NewRez LLC D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Clark County, Ohio Treasurer, Michael L. Holloway, Michael Lewis Holloway, Tina Holloway, IH Credit Union Inc., Midland Credit Management, Inc., foreclosure.
22CV0485: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, D/B/A Christiana Trust as Trustee for PNPMS Trust II v. Clark County Treasurer, Frank Brubaker, Teresa Brubaker, Daniel Crist, Lisa Crist, Vernon Crist, Vernon Edward Crist, Danna Mendoza, Danna Renee Mendoza, George Mendoza, NewRez LLC D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, Teresa Brubaker, Individually and as Administrator of the Estate of Judith Crist AKA Judith V Crist, Deceased, The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatee, Executors, Administrators, Spouses, and Assigns, and the Unknown Guardians of Minor and or Incompetent Heirs of Judith Crist AKA Judith V. Crist, Deceased, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Daniel Ryan Crist AKA Daniel Crist, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Hannah Carico, 24, of Las Vegas, NV, executive assistant and Declan Feery, 27, of Las Vegas, NV, resident physician.
Cory Barney, 29, of New Carlisle, firefighter and Amanda McGaffic, 26, of New Carlisle, nurse.
Ambralei Satterfield, 31, of Springfield, N/A and Jackson Oty, 24, of Springfield, maintenance.
Amber Barnhouse, 24, of Springfield, call service and Jeremy Edwards, 34, of Springfield, general labor.