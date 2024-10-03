24CV0744: Mark Van Pelt v. Tommy J. Rhoades, Progressive Direct Insurance Company, action for money.

24CV0745: NewRez LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Danielle Carpenter, Clark County Treasurer, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, unknown spouse if any of Danielle Carpenter.

24CV0746: Mariner Finance LLC v. Charles Cordle, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Clyde E. and Edith L. Carroll to Michael S. and Caryn L. Carroll, 3870 Spence Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Lawrance S. and Katherine R. Pullins to Katherine R. Pullins, 10201 Detrick-Jordan Pike, New Carlisle; $0.

James L. and Sonia L. Darst to Sonia L. Darst, 12400 Troy Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Katherine M. Poston to Daniel R. and Audree Long, 11520 Stafford Road, New Carlisle; $315,000.

Danny B. Hensley to Danny B. Hensley, trustee, 3150 Addison-New Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Peggy L. Gamble to Iiyannah Stapleton, 2254 Shawnee Ave., Springfield; $130,000.

James W. Holm to RMT Properties LLC, 2814 W. National Road, Springfield; $0.

Sarah R. Graham to William B. Steele, 1000 Spruce Drive, Springfield; $120,200.

Tyler P. Pesta to Gary and April Howard, 225 Hedge Drive, Springfield; $315,000.

Sarah C. Frick to Jeff and Awny Kingsley, 452 Woodview Drive, Springfield; $315,000.

Robert A. and Lisa E. Freeman to Double SS Family Farms LLC, 4500 Redmond Road, Springfield; $829,200.

Ashley D. Humphreys to Monty and Dixie Fisher, 158 Meadow Lane, Springfield; $200,000.

Jerry D. and Patricia E. Combs to Jerry D. Combs, 400 Holiday Drive, Springfield; $0.

Jason Williams and Dorothy McKinley to Andrew and Mikenna Tincher, 3513 Heatherwood Ave., Springfield; $285,000.

A D F Properties LLC to JJAM Properties LLC, 3225 A Maplewood Ave., Springfield; $1,275,000.

Paulette Brown to Melissa Katsounas, trustee, 3405 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; $0.

Debra K. Clauer to RMT Properties LLC, 522 Lyle Ave., Springfield; $0.

Michael D. and Sandra G. Goin to William R. and Ashley Daniel, 502 Skyway Drive, Springfield; $285,000.

NVR Inc. to Michael A. Barker, 203, 223 S. Tuttle Road, Springfield; $309,500.

NVR Inc. to Noah H. Stamper and Nathan L. Brakeall, 218 S. Tuttle Road, Springfield; $265,300.

NVR Inc. to Jonathan Ayala and Sandra Geminiano, 240 London Ave., Springfield; $308,500.

NVR Inc. to Sanjay Javvadi, 165 Chesapeake Circle, Springfield; $321,400.

Trevor Hatfield to Michele Reed, 2745 Dwight Road, Springfield; $165,000.

Carol S. Greenwood to Randy C. and Emily J. Northup, 2031 Halifax Court, Springfield; $200,000.

Joyce E. Gregg to Cynthia K. Chesnut, 1267 Pheasant Run, Springfield; $215,000.

Mickie Bradshaw to Kenneth S. Webb, 3059 Brixton Drive W., Springfield; $150,000.

Reed Elsevier Inc. to CMH01 Holdings LP, 601 Benjamin Drive, Springfield; $3,400,000.

Kristen M. and Eric L. Alexander to Eric L. and Kristen M. Alexander, 3007 Linmuth Drive W., Springfield; $0.

Terrisue J. Mundy to Matthew Harting, 3154 Haverhill St., Springfield; $200,000.

Harry L. and Diane E. Smith to Harry L. Smith, 2523 Rebecca Drive, Springfield; $0.

James V. and Isabelle S. Olderham to James V. Olderham, 3327 N. Argonne Lane, Springfield; $0.

Larry Portis to Larry and Loretta Portis, 1002 W. Perrin Ave., Springfield; $0.

Cynthia A. Ely to Ronald E. Ely, 1812 Delaware Ave., Springfield; $0.

Guy E. Stover to Moses Olanrewaju, 611 W. Parkwood Ave., Springfield; $100,000.

Lisa A. Dill to Kaylen McIntosh, 1960 Springmont Ave., Springfield; $0.

Pamela B. Carney to Maria A. Barthelemy, trustee, 707 Knickerbocker Ave., Springfield; $165,000.

Sharon K. Ogden to Janice L. Sharp, 1431 W. Main St., Springfield; $40,000.

Jeremy Spencer to Tiger House LLC, 409 S. Western Ave., Springfield; $0.

Judith and Robert Kramer to Robert Kramer, 125-127 N. Western Ave., Springfield; $0.

Karanvir Singh to Castor LLC, 712 Broadway St., Springfield; $0.