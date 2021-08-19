Aaron Matthew Baugh, 26, of Springfield, head chef and Jennifer Louise Kame, 29, of Springfield, medical technician.

Erin Lindsay Chevalley, 31, of Medway, deputy clerk and Philip Andrew Crisp, 32, of Medway, of Springfield.

Ever Manuel Perez Velazquez, 28, of Springfield, maintenance and Yesenia, 27, of Springfield, stay-at-home.

Alec John Stapleton, 28, of Springfield, mechanical engineer and Caleigh Jae Leggett, 27, of Springfield, registered nurse.

Elizabeth Mae Walton, 25, of Springfield, registered nurse and Nicholas David Yirak, 23, of Springfield, sales.

Carlie Rene Castiaux, 24, of Springfield, server and Guillermo Alvarez Jr., 24, of Springfield, manager.

Tylyn Alexander Johnson, 26, of Springfield, estate liquidator and Mandi Jo Winget, 25, of Springfield, pharmacy technician.

Brian David Wirth, 54, of Springfield, fire captain and Robin Jean Seitz, 44, of Springfield, nursing assistant.