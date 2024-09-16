24CV0689: Nicholas Laudato, ADMINISTRATOR, Frank Mathurin v. Columbia Gas of Ohio, Inc., NiSource Corporation Services Company, Springfield Portfolio OH, LLC, personal injury.’

24CV0690: Data Mortgage Inc., Essex Mortgage v. Clark County Treasurer, Ben French, Rebecca Ann French, foreclosure.

24CV0691: Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer, Ryan Mize, Ryan A. Mize, The United States of America, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Ryan Mize, foreclosure.

24CV0692: Liberty Mutual Insurance Company v. The Fishel Company, breach of contract.

24CV0693: John Arthur Kibby v. Ryan Matthew Harris, KPT Logistics LLC, personal injury.

Marriage licenses:

Torey L. Brennan, 28, of New Carlisle, maintenance technician and Jendaya K. Herbert, 29, of New Carlisle, customer service.

Cecilia J. Hill, 30, of Springfield, realtor and Luis E. Saucedo, 25, of SPringfield, self employment.

Dylan J. Payne, 28, of Springfield, letter carrier and Kaitlyn M. Backus, 21, of Springfield, teacher aide.

Lawrence P. Chiatti, 33, of Blue Bell, Penn., archaeologist and Caitlin N. Lobl, 30, of Springfield, archeologist.

Laney M. Kinnaird, 22, of Springfield, STNA and Xavier D. Feltner, 23, of Springfield, Honda associate.

Ashley N. Dingeman, 20, of Springfield, unemployed and Dylan M. Ackley, 21, of Springfield, intern.

Robert E. Loppe Jr., 68, of Springfield, retail and Christina D. Johnson, 56, of Springfield, retail.

Madison E. Goodbar, 24, of Springfield, dental assistant and Paul G. Ramthun, 27, of Springfield, service technician.

Property transfers:

Marta C. Wendy to Marta C. Wendt, 5451 Urbana Road, Springfield; $0.

Cathy Jo Stalder to Luke and Kristin McIntosh, 9901, 9935 Old Columbus Road, Springfield; $350,000.

Bruner Land Company Inc. to Miles Estates LLC, 12359, 12387, 12425 Silvers Road, Mechanicsburg; $120,000.

Sue A. and Timothy W. Carter to Charles and Aleigha W. Johnson, 539 W. Possum Road, Springfield; $225,000.

Joshua L. Pennywitt to Jean B. and Ketia C. Delanose, 2279 Seminole Ave., Springfield; $160,000.

Willaim E. Estep Jr. to Justin L. and Lynn N. Cochran, 2151 Fairfield Pike, Springfield; $360,000.

Justin L. and Lynn N. Cochran to David M. and Amy M. Snyder, 317 Whitestone Road, Springfield; $422,000.

William R. and Joanne D. MacGregor to Brian and Erin Angell, 769 W. Eva Circle, Springfield; $425,000.

Eric and Jo E. Stringer to Mario A. and Isela C. Cruz, 4278 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield; $385,000.

Luke A. Mcintosh and Kristin M. Ingram to Dustyn D. and Rebecca L. Mitchem, 4565 E. National Road, Springfield; $236,000.

James R. and Jeanne M. Petroff, trustees to Thomas J.P. and Amy Hannon, 1952 Buck Creek Lane, Springfield; $298,000.

Mandy M. and Christopher R. Blanke to Christopher R. and Mandy M. Blanke, trustees, 3548 Eichelberger Lane, Springfield; $0.

Smuel S. and Sandra K. Reese to Amuel S. and Sandra K. Reese, trustees, 428 Kramer Road, Springfield; $0.

Allan J. and Michelle R. Neimayer to Kenneth W. and Debra Koelewyn, 2565 E. Possum Road, Springfield; $255,000.

Gregory J. and Sherrie L. Womacks to Gregory J. Womacks, 2177 Stowe Drive, Springfield; $0.

Tony A. and Donna Barnes to Tony and Donna Barnes, trustees, 3821 Malaga Circle, Springfield; $0.

NVR Inc. to Amivi S. Mignanou, 245 London Ave., Springfield; $282,000.

NVR Inc. to Eddy Paul, trustee, 232 London Ave., Springfield; $308,800.

Harris Hospitality Springfield LLC to Shiv Parvati LLC, 383 E. Leffel Lane, Springfield; $5,500,000.

Linda K. and Jerry McClintock to Mae Fannie, 741 Dwight Road, Springfield; $0.

Karen F. Wynn to Stephen D’Aurelio, 375 N. Fostoria Ave., Springfield; $240,000.

Zaida C. Aquino to James A. and Regina A. Hannon, 2664 Prestwick Village Circle, Springfield; $265,000.

Sandra S. Taylor to Jean and Paula Milfort, 2605 Casey Drive, Springfield; $202,000.

Elizabeth W. and William P. Damewood to Judy L. Holbrook, 3320 N. Argonne Lane, SPringfield; $152,000.

City of Springfield Ohio to Sonia Casoverde, 1122 Heard Ave., Springfield; $0.

City of Springfield Ohio to Jose D. Medina Diaz, 1509 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; $0.

City of Springfield Ohio to High Cap LLC, 1510 W. High St., Springfield; $0.

Timothy W. and Ashley M. Ruggles to Alia M. Barnett, 415 S. William St., Springfield; $128,000.

Richard L. Fout to Jonathan B. McGowan, 833 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $62,500.