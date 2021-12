21CV0381: Sandra J. Pellin, Stephen E. Pellin v. The Kroger Co., DW28 Sylvania Towers LLC c/o Thomas W. Heintschel, any Jane and John Doe(s) any XYS corporations or other entities that contributed to plaintiff’s harm, names and addresses unknown, personal injury.

21CV0382: Lynn A. Miller v. Stephanie B. McCloud, administrator, BWC, Navistar International Transportation, bureau of workers comp appeal.