Current cases:

23CV0725: Melissa Acord v. 7-Eleven, Inc., Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0726: Mariner Finance LLC v. Diana L. Brown, breach of contract.

23CV0727: Mariner Finance LLC v. David Taylor, breach of contract.

23CV0728: Mariner Finance LLC v. Stephen D. Branham, Sr., breach of contract.

23CV0729: Mariner Finance LLC v. Richard Glover, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Hildeberto Frances Chino, 62, of Springfield, unemployed and Jenee D. Carr, 46, of Springfield, pharmacy tech in training.

Clayton L. Anderson, Jr., 27, of Springfield, arborist and Samantha J. Plair, 34, of Springfield, server.

Trinity A. Ridgeway, 18, of Springfield, nurse assistant and Brady M. Walter, 18, of Springfield, U.S. Marine.

Property transfers:

Theodore J. and Nancy L. Musciano to Terri K. Wellmann, 3619 Old Mill Road, Springfield; $400,000.

Niclin Group LLC to Terri L. Burgoyne, 2345 Ash Brook Drive, Springfield; none.

Paul J. and Tammy L. Hrosch to Charlene V. and Michael P. Ritter, 4411 Oakwood Road, Springfield; $725,000.

Alice M. Minic to Deborah H. Shuman, 5330 Yeazell Road, Springfield; $145,000.

Jerrold B. and Gloria J. Collins to Jerrold B. Collins, 3726 Mechanicsburg Road, Springfield; none.

Marilyn J. Richards to Amy Morgan, 4579 Reno Lane, Springfield; $132,000.

Julie M. Blevins to Julie M. Blevins, trustee, 4769 Cornell St., Springfield; none.

Blue Hills Valley LLC to Keara Westfall, 473 W. County Line Road, Springfield; $159,000.

Lindsey N. Montgomery, trustee to Jeremy R. Sigler, 2843 N. Limestone St., Springfield; $186,500.

Niclin Group LLC to McPheron Group LLC, 2133 Sunnyland Blvd., Springfield; none.