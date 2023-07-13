Current cases:

23CV0473: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Cavalry SPV I, LLC, Clark County Treasurer, Briget Forsythe, Gary R. Forsythe, Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Marie L. Alexandre, 45 of Springfield, warehouse and Benedic Occelus, 37, of Springfield, warehouse.

Steven R. Sexton, 35, of Springfield, teacher and Brook R. Chance, 35, of Springfield, instructional aide.

Vicente Merino Santiago, 32, of Springfield, JIC and Elizabeth Stafford, 30, of Springfield, N/A.

Property transfers:

Samuel L. Thorpe Sr. and Mary F. Thorpe to Samuel L. Thorpe Sr. and Mary F. Thorpe, trustees, 6350 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; none.

Bella Investments Group LLC to Toni Marinelli, 210 Green Valley Drive, Enon; $82,000.

Hunter Weyrauch to Sarah Johnson, 47 Fairfield Pike, Enon; none.

Lawrence D. Fry to Rhonda K. Highfield, 3625 Mumper Road, Springfield; none.

Moriah Kanterman to Michael O’Neal Jr., 4424 Bosart Road, Springfield; $210,000.

Garry R. Smith to Nathan A. and Karin H. Van Zant, 6015 Morris Road, Springfield; $525,000.

Daniel L. Smith to Daniel L. and Robin L. Smith, 3081 Tamarack Ave., Springfield; none.

Grace Lawson, trustee to Grace Lawson, 1648 Sierra Ave., Springfield; none.

Jeana G. Baucant to Jeana G. B. and James M. Koon, 1522 Erika Drive, Springfield; none.

WJHOH LLC to Matthew and Patricia Zapp, 5077 Crandall Lane, Springfield; $200,000.