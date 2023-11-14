BreakingNews
Issue 2: Gun owners and other adults who won't be allowed to use recreational marijuana

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

48 minutes ago
Current cases:

23CV0740: IH Credit Union Inc. v. Holly A. Hinshaw, Rhonda L. Shaw, breach of contract.

23CV0741: Stanley A. Williams, Lois A. Williams v. Barbara I. Cremeans, Nationwide Insurance Company, personal injury.

23CV0742: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Sondra D. Cullum, Roy C. Harris, IV, action for money.

23CV0743: Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jaqueline Hawkins, action for money.

23CV0744: Clark-Shawnee Local School District Board of Education v. CEDA Regional Planning Commission, Tony Davis, Susan Foreman, Chuck Harris, Theresa Hartley, Dan Kelly, Kathryn Lewis-Campbell, Charles Morris, Lorin Wear, preliminary and permanent injunction.

23CV0745: Wright-Patt Credit Union v. Michael Mcdonald, replevin.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Savannah J. Okin, 23, of Springfield, provider for DODD and Nickolaus L. Yoh, 23, of Springfield, mechanic.

Angela M. Blake Bruno, 52, of Springfield, director of sales and Mark J. Brady, 56, of Springfield, truck driver.

Kaitlynn N. Elliott, 25, of Springfield, medical assistant derma and Caleb R. Jenkins, 24, of Springfield, Ernst Concrete.

Mariah N. Marioth, 25, of Springfield, N/A and Jasmine A. McCabe, 25, of Springfield, N/A.

Property transfers:

Agnes Brewer to Derek Callihan and Stephanie Collins, 944 Styer Drive, New Carlisle; $175,000.

Gearold D. and Marsha D. Hook to Daniel Robl, 117 Park Drive, Medway; $85,000.

Gearold D. and Marsha D. Hook to Daniel Robl, 115 N. Park Drive, Medway; $85,000.

David A. Brown to David A. Brown, trustee, 376 Glenapple Drive, New Carlisle; none.

Ronald C. Mumma to Christy and Jason A. Greider, 812 Corvette Ave., New Carlisle; $145,000.

