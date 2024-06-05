24CV0422: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee Of CSMC 2020-RPL6-Trust v. Cynthia D. Artz, Clark County Treasurer, Amber Foley, Cynthia D. Foley, Emma Foley, Kylee Foley, Manuela Foley, Riley Foley, Sophia Foley, Unknown Administrator, Executor Or Fiduciary, Unknown, Heirs, Next Of Kin, Unknown Spouses, Devisees, Legatees, Creditors and Beneficiaries Of The Estate Of Sean p. Foley, Unknown Spouse Of Cynthia D. Foley nka Cynthia D. Artz, If Any, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse of Emma Foley, if any, Name Unknown 1427 Seminole Ave. Springfield, OH 45506, Unknown Spouse Of Kylee Foley, If Any, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse of Manuela Foley, if any, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse Of Riley Foley, If Any, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse of Sophia Foley, if any, Name Unknown, foreclosure.

24CV0423: Bank of America, N.A. v. Jennifer Schneider, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Clara E. Jewell, 21, of Enon, Air National Guard and Dylan A. Bardnell, 22, of Enon, warehouse worker.

Maci D. Runkle, 23, of Springfield, teacher and Dylan R. Lemen, 23, of Springfield, firefighter.

Davis A. Weerheim, 29, of Xenia, event supervisor and Chelby C. Dye, 26, of Springfield, teacher.

Jared M. Newkirk, 38, of Springfield, technician and Sarah E. Herier, 37, of Springfield, teacher.

Stacy J. Propst, 59, of Huber Heights, dental assisting and Troy W. Cosby, 59, of Springfield, retired/seasonal labor.

Property transfers:

Kevin P. and Tracy A. Cochran, trustees to Tanya S. Khan, 62 Derby Court, Springfield; $515,500.

Julie B. Massie to Michele K. Bisdorf, 2956 Avery Circle, Springfield; $160,000.

Gina N. Westmoreland to Ramon D. Russell Sr., 1260 Oakleaf Ave., Springfield; $1,000.

David Courtright to Be Our Guest Rentals LLC, 544 W. Parkwood Ave., Springfield; $0.

Jose Aponte to Bulmaro E. S. Gomez, 217 N. Shaffer St., Springfield; $42,000.

Carolyn S. Corns to Rachel E. McLaughlin, 1401 Malden Ave., Springfield; $120,900.

Debra L. Smith to Stephen E. Lane, 1006 W. First St., Springfield; $122,000.

Dixie J. Fisher to Lindsay Roberts, 1502 Saint Paris Road, Springfield; $220,000.

Fat Cat West Enterprises LLC to Joshua and Marina Saide, 1814-1816 W. Washington St., Springfield; $45,500.

Roy L. and Vicky French to Joe Clark, 3164 Sherwood Park Drive, Springfield; $180,000.

ATW Properties LLC to Anna Ambrosio, 2120 S. Hadley Road, Springfield; $145,900.

Catz Real Estate LLC to Holli McClanahan, 330 S. Clairmont Ave., Springfield; $140,000.

JFT Property Group LLC to NFB 921 LLC, 252 Buxton Ave., Springfield; $0.

Dustin and Kathy Owens to Bryan S. and Lorien E. Wright, 410 Willow Road, Springfield; $179,900.

Patti M. Burton to Kimberly Bageant, 711 Mavor St., Springfield; $0.

Barbara G. Hart to David A. Denlinger, 2637 Morton Drive, Springfield; $134,000.

Dennis Taylor to Deborah Taylor, 820 Mavor St., Springfield; $0.

Willis G. Meade and Hailey P. Bowers to Samantha Watson, 2114 Hoppes Ave., Springfield; $119,000.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Francisco A. Garcia, 107 Bellevue Ave., Springfield; $0.

Andrea J. Hayslip to Investor of Pacific Homes LLC, 1435 Logan Ave., Springfield; $49,500.

Kristine S. Richard to Steven C. and Billi V. Davis, 606 East St., Springfield; $0.

Kristine S. Richard to Steven C. and Billi V. Davis, 911 Kenton St., Springfield; $0.

James H. McNamee to Jerry A. Ault and Rhonda Welliver, 648 E. Southern Ave., Springfield; $60,000.

Tarsha Johnson to Tarsha Johnson and James W. Redd III, 604 Linwood Ave., Springfield; $0.

Kristin L. Mackay to Deanna Gehring, 1142 Cedarview Drive, Springfield; $132,500.

Teresa J. Handshoe to Brooke C. Morgan, 738 Rodgers Drive, Springfield; $81,000.

Carrillo Group LLC to Cathy and Allison Bolin, 725 Farlow St., Springfield; $130,000.

Lamar Gaskins to Elaine S. Davis, 1701 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $90,000.