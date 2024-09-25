24CV0725: NewRez LLC D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. C/O US Atty Gen. US Dept Of Justice, Clark County Ohio Treasures c/o Assistant Prospecting Attorney, Charles J. Landis, United States Of America-Department Of Housing & Urban Development c/o US District Attorney Southern District Ohio, Unknown Spouse Of Charles J. Landis A/K/A Charles Lanids, If Any, foreclosure.

24CV0726: Danny L Kelly Jr. v. Allstate Insurance Company, Tiffany N. Johnson, Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.

24CV0727: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC v. County Treasurer For Clark County, Jennifer S. Stice, Unkown Spouse Of Jennifer S. Stice, foreclosure.

24CV0728: Rocket Mortgage, LLC F/K/A Quicken Loans, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Unknown Spouse , If Any , Of Carolyn Sue Weber aka Carolyn Sue Deane, Carolyn Sue Weber, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Christina M. Hoover, 38, of Springfield, registered nurse and Brett A. Rappold, 26, of Springfield, social worker.

Property transfers:

Robert C. Butler III to Darren A. and Megan T. Morrison, 1615 Ridgeway Drive, Springfield; $258,400.

Eugene McCullough to Eugene A. McCullough, 3175 Old Mill Road, Springfield; $0.

Debora J. Simon to Michael and Pamella R. Newberry, 2693 Ehrhart Drive, Springfield; $321,000.

William L. Smith to Thomas M. and Diana S. Craemer, 5229 Outerview Drive, Springfield; $285,000.

Rebecca A. Ratliff to David W. and Mary E. Ratliff, 6782 Arnold Ave., Enon; $215,000.

Richard M. and Kayla Wyen to James E. West, 1059 Meadowlark Drive, Enon; $360,000.

Jessica A. Conner to Jessica A. Conner, 4898 Graham St., Springfield; $0.

Rhonda K. Highfield to High Cap LLC, 3625 Mumper Road, Springfield; $201,800.

Ronald E. Anderson to Kari A. Stallter, 1514 Erika Drive, Springfield; $0.

Constance L. Toops to Paul D. Qualls Jr., 1998 Willoughby Ave., Springfield; $174,500.

Overholser Builders LLC to Kathryn R. and Charles L. Dimon III, 4510 Village Court, Springfield; $249,900.

Scott D. and Emily M. Clark to Scott D. Clark, 696 Stonecroft Drive, Springfield; $0.

Phillip E. Murray to Roy E. and Lori K. Shear, 5022 Ridgewood Road W., Springfield; $80,000.

Rhonda J. and Russell L. Silvers Jr. to Michelle L. Griffith, 7981 Troy Road, Springfield; $248,900.

David and Elizabeth Parrott to Forrest W. Parrott, trustee, 10331 Marquart Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Diana K. Boyd to Dianna K. Boyd and Danielle Smith, 12340 Troy Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Gay C. Sweely to Braden L. and Sharon L. Glett, trustees, 1885 Funderburg Road, New Carlisle; $750,000.

Bill M. Hammonds to Billy Hammonds Jr., 95 Lawnview Ave., North Hampton; $0.

Michael T. and Julie E. Penrose to Sandra Haddox, 3113 E. Leffel Lane, Springfield; $265,000.

William G. and Julie A. Leaver to Christopher W. and Jason M. Leaver, trustees, 3883 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; $0.

Barbara L. Curtis to Melodee K. Smith, 220 Fourth Ave., Springfield; $0.

Rebecca A. and Vincent A. Vanderford to Brian S. Hatfield, 2747 Ashlar Drive, Springfield; $310,000.

Vincent L. and Stephanie S. Rowe to Jabril Rowe, 3315 Glouster St., Springfield; $165,000.

Deborah K. Wolf, trustee to Rebecca and Vincent Vanderford, 2305 Rebecca Drive, Springfield; $252,600.

Wilma Johnson to Constance L. Toops, 2916 Avery Circle, Springfield; $159,900.

Travis D. and Amy M. Selvage to Thomas P. McEvoy, 1214 W. Perrin Ave., Springfield; $105,000.

Linda L. and William Beers Jr. to Linda L. Beers, 706 Hazelbrook Ave., Springfield; $0.

Coin Jar Properties LLC to Tony M. Pencil, 223 S. Western Ave., Springfield; $45,000.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Matthew D. and Melissa A. Hohman, 257 S. Plum St., Springfield; $0.

Richard E. Becraft Jr. to Richard E. Becraft Jr., 1230 Beverly Ave., Springfield; $0.

Monty and Dixie Fisher to Carah Malone, 1548 Northgate Road, Springfield; $220,000.

Philip J. Shouvlin to Tyler A. and Carly A. Davisson, 615 Tanglewood Drive N., Springfield; $236,000.

DNA Investments LLC to Donald Wimms, 1521 B. N. Plum St., Springfield; $105,000.

Mr. Deeds LLC to Michael D. and Kimberly J. Mullins, 429 S. Clairmont Ave., Springfield; $170,000.

Orca Investments LLC to Alan Northern, 2811 Duncan St., Springfield; $134,000.

Wanda Childers to Joe Z Properties LLC, 2750 Hilltop Ave., Springfield; $52,800.

James H. L. Meadows to Thomas J. Stewart, 1920 Fulton Ave., Springfield; $123,000.