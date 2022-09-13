Marriage licenses:

Christine Shaefer, 24, of Springfield, registered nurse and Dakota Rife, 25, of Springfield, sales associate.

Destiny Cobbs, 26, of South Vienna, operation manager and Jordan Lay, 25, of South Vienna, maintenance manager.

Daniel Alcide, 33, of Springfield, none and Tamara Martin, 40, of Springfield, factory worker.

Gearldine Burk, 53, of Springfield, delivery and Derek Torres, 47, of Springfield, assembly.

Jennifer Lucas, 34, of Springfield, HR and Brian Spurgin, 35, of Springfield, maintenance.

Avery Lukowski, 24, of Springfield, Pepsi merchandiser and Sullivan Chapman, 27, of Springfield, Pepsi merchandiser.

Property transfers:

Calvin R. and Kathy L. Thornsbury to Kathy L. Thornsbury, 2647 Troy Road, Springfield; none.

Sharon K. Davis to Nicholas Ryan Lanham, 2500 Troy Road, Springfield; $107,000.

Ann L. Bauer to Georgette B. Garrido, 2244 Manhattan Blvd., Springfield; $118,000.

Frances R. Frey to Bryan L. and Katherine St. John, 2120 Manhattan Blvd., Springfield; $135,000.

Ronald E. Patricia A. Walker to Evelyn J. Phillip V. Weber, 4071 Joshane St., Springfield; $290,000.

Corda Lee and Jessie Lee Gullet to Corda Lee Gullet, 10575 Plattsburg Road, South Charleston; none.