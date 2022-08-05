22CV0365: Northland Condominium Owners Association, Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer, James Hodge, Ruth Hodge, Home City Federal Savings Bank of Springfield, foreclosure.

22CV0366: Monte Litteral v. Allstate Insurance Company, Joseph Mitchell, Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.

22CV0367: Keybank, NA v. Clark County Treasurer, Harvey Bank, Executive Trustee of Safe Haven Properties, Harvey Bank, Trustee, Safe Haven Properties, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Steven Hawk, 39, of Springfield, installation supervisor and Audreanna Owens, 32, of Springfield, medical assistant.

Seth Jones, 31, of Springfield, senior consultant and Rachel Fay, 26, of Springfield, director of cultivation.

Josette Augustin, 65, of Springfield, CNA and Etienne Eveys, 60, of Springfield, packers.

Ciara Downs, 32, of Springfield, teacher, and Anthony Houston, 32, of Springfield, product development.

Property transfers:

Theodore M. High II to Ryan D. and Deidre B. Davis, 4161 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield; $159,900

Sharon A. Brandewie to Christopher A. and Natasha Dirlam, 4267 Camelot Dr., Springfield; $240,000