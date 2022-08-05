Current cases:
22CV0361: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Nicole Bock, Bobbie Jo Carter, Clark County Treasurer, Jack Doe, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Bobbie Jo Carter, John Doe, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Nicole Bock, foreclosure.
22CV0362: Karen Barnett v. Allstate Insurance Company, Community Insurance Company dba Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield, Lakeisha Crutch, Linda Crutch, personal injury.
22CV0363: Caliber Home Loans, Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer, Clifford Foght, Barbara Foght, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, foreclosure.
22CV0364: Nationstart Mortgage LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Terry Moore, Theresa Moore, The City of Springfield, Ohio, The United States of American, The Secretary of Housing and Urbana Development, foreclosure.
22CV0365: Northland Condominium Owners Association, Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer, James Hodge, Ruth Hodge, Home City Federal Savings Bank of Springfield, foreclosure.
22CV0366: Monte Litteral v. Allstate Insurance Company, Joseph Mitchell, Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.
22CV0367: Keybank, NA v. Clark County Treasurer, Harvey Bank, Executive Trustee of Safe Haven Properties, Harvey Bank, Trustee, Safe Haven Properties, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Steven Hawk, 39, of Springfield, installation supervisor and Audreanna Owens, 32, of Springfield, medical assistant.
Seth Jones, 31, of Springfield, senior consultant and Rachel Fay, 26, of Springfield, director of cultivation.
Josette Augustin, 65, of Springfield, CNA and Etienne Eveys, 60, of Springfield, packers.
Ciara Downs, 32, of Springfield, teacher, and Anthony Houston, 32, of Springfield, product development.
Property transfers:
Theodore M. High II to Ryan D. and Deidre B. Davis, 4161 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield; $159,900
Sharon A. Brandewie to Christopher A. and Natasha Dirlam, 4267 Camelot Dr., Springfield; $240,000