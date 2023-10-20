Marriage licenses:

Bradley C. Wyatt, 27, of Springfield, maintenance and Kali J. Miller, 26, of Urbana, sales.

Allen M. Lara, 30, of Springfield, mechanic and Sierra R. Fuller, 25, of Springfield, preschool teacher.

Mikilin T. McBrayer, 34, of Springfield, supervisor and Jessica M. Rhoads, 37, of Springfield, chemical dependency counsel.

MacKenzie G. McMillin, 29, of Portland, ME, physician assistant and Timothy M. Jurick, 29, of Portland, ME, nurse.

Property transfers:

Donald D. and Linda K. Hatfield to Frost Home Solutions LLC, 610 Kinnane St., Springfield; $25,000.

Nancy Delgado to James W. Easterday, 2604 Columbus Ave., Springfield; $45,000.

Brent A. and Kimberly L. Riley to Patrick Fortney and Karen Sparks, 3348 Tackett St., Springfield; $138,000.

William J. Kramer to John D. and Barbara A. Bianchi, 1139 Pheasant Run, Springfield; $177,000.

Veronic Vanbourgondien to Cameron Powell, 3007 Malibu St., Springfield; $249,900.

Lois J. Stroble to Kevin Stroble, 1024 Torrence Drive, Springfield; none.

Louis G. Bourekis to Nicole M. Benzinger, 751 Grandview Drive, Springfield; $127,000.

Antonia Robbins to Kaylen Mcintosh and Dametrus Walton, 1104 Russell Ave., Springfield; $5,000.

Sara A. Abawage to JMOB Homes LLC, 405-407 W. High St., Springfield; $81,000.

Affordable Living LLC to Dale N. and Brenda D. Cobb, 1205 Dibert Ave., Springfield; $75,000.

Lois J. Pruitt to Walter L. Tooson, 624, 628 W. Grand Ave., Springfield; $51,000.

Bret E. and Tracy Mader to Bay Street Properties LLC, 1835 Timberline Drive, Springfield; none.